Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham will miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season due to an MCL tear in her right knee, the team announced Tuesday.

She suffered the injury in Sunday's game against the Connecticut Sun.

Cunningham is the third Fever guard to go down with a season-ending injury in the past two weeks. Aari McDonald (broken bone in foot) and Sydney Colson (ACL tear) were lost for the year after getting hurt in the same game Aug. 7, while Caitlin Clark (right groin) remains sidelined indefinitely as she has been for the past month.

The Fever also announced they signed guard Shey Peddy to a seven-day hardship contract and released guard Kyra Lambert. In her first season in Indiana after getting traded from Phoenix, Cunningham is averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while making 13 starts. She is expected to make a full recovery from the injury, the team said.

Indiana (19-16) currently sits in sixth place in the standings and is trying to maintain its playoff positioning with less than a month remaining until the postseason. The top eight teams in the league standings make it into the playoffs.

Asked prior to Sunday's game whether the team anticipates Clark will return by the end of the regular season, coach Stephanie White responded, "That's the hope. The hope is that she's back."