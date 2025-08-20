Open Extended Reactions

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark suffered a mild bone bruise after tweaking her left ankle during a workout earlier this month, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

The Aug. 7 injury has not significantly changed Clark's timeline for a potential return, the source said. Had she not rolled her ankle, she still would not be playing games currently as she rehabs a right groin injury that has sidelined her for the past month-plus of the WNBA season.

But it does mark a new injury Clark is recovering from in addition to the one to her groin.

Clark has been limited to just 13 games this season, last appearing on July 15, after not missing a game throughout her pro or collegiate careers prior to this year. Earlier in the summer, she was sidelined on two separate occasions with a left quad and a left groin injury.

Clark has been limited to just rehab and individual work, with an emphasis on full-court running, and has yet to return to practice with the Fever.

Indiana coach Stephanie White told reporters on Sunday that the "hope" is for Clark to return before the end of the regular season, then added Wednesday: "Until she can get into practice and until you guys see her in practice, it's really status quo."

Indiana (19-16) has nine regular-season games remaining as it looks to make the playoffs for the second year in a row. The Fever are now short four guards after losing Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham to season-ending injuries over the past two weeks.

Clark, the 2024 No. 1 pick and a first-team All-WNBA selection as a rookie, has averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 13 games this season.

Fieldhouse Files was the first to report the news of the ankle injury.