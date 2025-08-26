Open Extended Reactions

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has added a new distinction to her résumé: Nike signature athlete.

The No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft was introduced Monday as the iconic brand's newest signature athlete, which entails the launch of a new signature logo, a collection of sportswear and apparel -- and eventually a signature sneaker.

"Nike's signature roster features all-time greats, and I am incredibly proud to join some of the best athletes in the world," Clark said in a release. "I'm excited to share a first look at what we've started to create together."

Clark's signature logo features interlocking C's and a smaller, hidden C. According to the Nike release, it represents her "magnetic connection with fans around the globe who are drawn to her unwavering confidence, steadfast commitment and remarkable shooting ability" and how "Caitlin's game was built from the inside out -- a product of her passion for the sport, relentless drive and constant pursuit of perfection."

"To me, this is more than just a logo, it's a dream come true," Clark said in a statement. "People always talk about leaving your mark on the game -- and this is another way I can do that."

Her logo collection will feature T-shirts, hoodies, shorts and pants for all ages, as well as premium pieces for adults, and will be available starting Oct. 1. A navy-and-yellow logo shirt will come out earlier, on Sept. 1.

Clark's first signature shoe and apparel collection will debut in 2026, Nike said. She will join fellow Nike athletes A'ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu as active WNBA players with signature sneakers.

Clark, the top scorer in NCAA Division I history, has been a Nike athlete since 2022. In 2024, she signed a long-term deal with the sportswear giant worth a reported $28 million that was considered the richest sponsorship contract for a women's basketball player. Monday's news reflected a central pillar of that expanded partnership.

"At Nike, we've always drawn inspiration not only from the world's greatest athletes but also from those who elevate the spirit of sport itself. Caitlin exemplifies both -- an exceptional basketball player and an outstanding ambassador for the game," Ann Miller, Nike executive vice president of global sports marketing, said in a statement. "We're excited to take this next step together, continuing to shape this historic time for women's basketball, and pushing the game and industry forward."

Clark set a litany of records during her rookie season in the WNBA and came in fourth in MVP voting, but she has been limited to just 13 appearances out of the Fever's 37 games in 2025 due to injuries.