What are the longest winning streaks in WNBA history?

The Los Angeles Sparks had one of the greatest seasons in WNBA history in 2001.

Led by league MVP Lisa Leslie, the Sparks posted a league-best 28-4 record during the regular season. Los Angeles stayed hot in the playoffs and defeated Dawn Staley and the Charlotte Sting in the WNBA Finals to win the organization's first championship. Leslie was named Finals MVP.

But the Sparks' dominant run to the title didn't come without a little adversity.

Los Angeles suffered three straight losses during a road trip in June. The Sparks lost on back-to-back nights, first falling to Houston and then to Cleveland. Their woes continued in a 13-point drubbing against the New York Liberty.

The Sparks righted the ship two nights later and rattled off the first of 18 straight victories. It remains the WNBA's longest regular-season winning streak.

Here is a look at the longest winning streaks in the regular season and postseason in WNBA history:

Regular season

2001 Los Angeles Sparks, 18<<

2014 Phoenix Mercury, 16<<

1998 Houston Comets, 15<<

2021 Connecticut Sun, 14

2016 Minnesota Lynx, 13

2011-12 Minnesota Lynx, 13**

2010 Seattle Storm, 13<<

>>Won WNBA championship **Won 2011 WNBA championship

Postseason

2013-14 Minnesota Lynx, 9

2001-02 Los Angeles Sparks, 9

2022-23 Las Vegas Aces, 8

2010-11 Seattle Storm, 8

2008-09 Detroit Shock, 8

