From the WNBA to the silver screen, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has added movie actor to her growing résumé.

On Tuesday, the Sky forward made her big screen debut at the Venice Film Festival in American film director Kathryn Bigelow's thriller "A House of Dynamite."

The Hollywood Reporter revealed Reese's cameo in the film alongside stars Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson and Anthony Ramos.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Reese's scene takes place after the president of the United States -- Elba's character -- is briefed at the White House, with the next thing on his agenda being an "Angel Reese thing."

Reese, along with a group of girls, awaits the president on a basketball court before shooting hoops with Elba's character, who talks about how sports impacted his life until having to abruptly stop because of a developing dilemma.

The film resulted in an 11-minute standing ovation after its showing at the Sala Grande theater, per the Hollywood Reporter.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf also appeared in a film at the Venice Film Festival -- "Asteroid" -- alongside Hailee Steinfield, who is married to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

"A House of Dynamite" will premiere in select theaters in the United Kingdom on Oct. 3, internationally on Oct. 10 and appear on Netflix on Oct. 24.