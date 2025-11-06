Open Extended Reactions

The rosters for Unrivaled's second season are set, with two new clubs -- the Breeze and Hive -- awarded the top picks in the league's internal draft conducted Wednesday by the coaches.

Players were divided into six position-based pods of guards, wings and forwards and there were six rounds total, with picks alternating among the eight teams.

The Breeze won the coin toss to secure the No. 1 pick and selected Paige Bueckers, Rickea Jackson, Dominique Malonga, Aari McDonald, Kate Martin and Cameron Brink. The Hive drafted second and are made up of Kelsey Mitchell, Sonia Citron, Ezi Magbegor, Natisha Hiedeman, Saniya Rivers and Monique Billings.

The four playoff teams from last season -- the Rose, Lunar Owls, Vinyl and Laces -- each protected two players from their rosters who were not able to be taken by an expansion team. The non-playoff teams -- the Phantom and Mist -- protected one player each.

The clubs with protected players forfeited the corresponding number of draft selections, so a playoff team protecting two players surrendered its first- and second-round picks.

The reigning champion Rose return the most players from their inaugural season, bringing back Chelsea Gray (protected), Kahleah Copper (protected), Azurá Stevens and Lexie Hull. Shakira Austin and Sug Sutton round out the team. Angel Reese, who played for the Rose last year, is not participating in Unrivaled this season.

The Lunar Owls, who lost just one regular-season game, return Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier (protected) and Skylar Diggins (protected), and add Marina Mabrey, Aaliyah Edwards, Rachel Banham and Rebecca Allen.

Team Vinyl consists of Courtney Williams, Rhyne Howard (protected), Dearica Hamby (protected), Erica Wheeler, Rae Burrell and Brittney Griner. Team Laces includes Jackie Young (protected), Brittney Sykes, Alyssa Thomas (protected), Jordin Canada, Maddy Siegrist and Naz Hillmon.

The Phantom are made up of Kelsey Plum, Satou Sabally (protected), Aliyah Boston, Dana Evans, Natasha Cloud and Kiki Iriafen. The Mist have Allisha Gray, Unrivaled co-founder Breanna Stewart (protected), Alanna Smith, Veronica Burton, Arike Ogunbowale and Li Yueru.

This year there is also a development pool, which consists of six players who will train at Unrivaled's headquarters and be available to sign with different clubs if there are any injuries or spots otherwise need to be filled. The pool is made up of Hailey Van Lith, Aziaha James, Haley Jones, Emily Engstler, Laeticia Amihere and Makayla Timpson.

The games tip off Jan. 5 and will take place mainly in Miami. Four teams will travel to Philadelphia for two games as part of the league's inaugural tour stop; those games will be played Jan. 30.