Wake Forest transfer Jewel Spear has committed to Tennessee, she told ESPN on Thursday.

"I felt like it was time to spread my wings, go to a bigger stage and compete on a bigger stage, while also getting great academics and being able to contend for a national championship," Spear said in a phone interview of her decision to transfer.

As for why Knoxville?

"It just felt right," Spear said. "It literally felt perfect. It fit every box."

Spear, who's been one of the top scorers in the ACC the last two seasons, bolsters a Tennessee basketball squad coming off back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances. She also seriously considered Baylor and Texas -- both closer to her hometown of The Colony, Texas -- and planned on scheduling visits with both programs, but a quick trip to Knoxville this week was all she needed to determine where she wanted to finish her collegiate career.

"They treat you like a pro at Tennessee, whether it's nutrition-wise, recovery-wise, on the court, off the court," Spear said. "And it really just spoke volumes. When I went there, I didn't know if all the boxes were going to be checked, but going there made a big difference and changed my mind, because it felt like home away from home."

The two-time all-ACC honoree (first team in 2022, second team in 2023) has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Spear, a 5-foot-10 guard, averaged 15.6 points (39.2% shooting on field goals and 36.7% from 3), as well as 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists across her three years at Wake Forest, while shooting no worse than 35.4% from 3. After hitting 40% of her 3s as a freshman, she paced the ACC with 18.3 points per game the following season.

Wake Forest's sole NCAA tournament appearance this millennium came in 2021, Spear's freshman year, when the Demon Deacons fell in the first round.

The Lady Vols, who last month extended coach Kellie Harper's contract through the 2027-28 season, are eyeing their first Final Four appearance since 2008 and are fresh off an appearance in the SEC tournament title game after upsetting eventual national champion LSU in the semifinals.

Star Jordan Horston has departed for the WNBA, but Tennessee returns key contributors Rickea Jackson and Tamari Key, while also signing transfer point guard Destinee Wells from Belmont and wing Avery Strickland from Pitt in the past month.

"I want to leave a legacy and follow behind great people that paved the way," Spear said. "There's a standard at Tennessee and I hope that I can achieve that while winning a championship and bringing another championship back to Tennessee and its fans."

Spear was drawn to the Tennessee staff's vision of developing her game beyond her scoring -- boosting her rebound and assist numbers and her impact on the defensive end as well.

At the same time, Spear said, Harper told her to "just be you."

"She said, 'Don't come here and limit yourself. We know what you bring, we know that you can score, but we're going to help you develop in other ways,'" Spear said. "'And we still want you to be able to score and create your shot and be aggressive and just be you, but while doing that, just know you have our support, our love, and you'll never have to question whether you put a shot up because we believe that it's going in as well.'"

Spear appreciated how Tennessee has sent dozens of players to the WNBA, including a first-round pick each of the past three drafts. Playing in the SEC also alongside talented, competitive players -- Spear pointed to Jackson as an example -- should only help her readiness to eventually go pro, she said.

"I really believe competing against the best athletes, whether it's conference-wise or team-wise, prepares you for the WNBA," Spear said.

Off the court, Spear said Tennessee can help her explore her interest in sports broadcasting and develop her personal brand on a national level.

But being part of the Lady Vols' storied legacy, and to help build its next chapter, excites her the most.

"I would say the legacy spoke the most to me," Spear said. "That was one of the boxes that I want checked off. I wanted to go to a historic program where I knew they could win and they've been winning and been successful with it.

"I always dreamed about playing in the Final Four, and just going to a program that has been there multiple times, it just proves it can be done. Just being able to connect with my teammates and build those relationships being a transfer, I know that it is possible, and I'm willing to do whatever it takes to make Tennessee successful."