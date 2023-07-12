Tennessee, Indiana, Oklahoma, Princeton, Marquette, Boston College, Wisconsin and Arkansas will participate in the 2023 Elevance Health Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off over the week of Thanksgiving, it was announced Tuesday.

Tennessee, Indiana, Oklahoma and Princeton make up the Island Division, with a matchup between the Lady Vols and Hoosiers headlining the event Thanksgiving night at 6 p.m. ET on FOX.

Marquette, Boston College, Wisconsin and Arkansas comprise the Shell Division, which will implement a traditional bracket format.

The games will be held Nov. 23-25 at Florida SouthWestern State College's Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

"We're excited to build on the momentum of a very successful inaugural year of the Elevance Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off by doubling the number of participating teams and adding a network television broadcast for what should be one of the top college basketball games of the young 2023-24 season," Mark Starsiak, vice president of basketball at Intersport and the Tip-Off event director, said in a statement. "The collection of programs set to participate in this year's event will make the Elevance Health Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off one of the top early-season showcases in the sport."

In the Island Division, Oklahoma and Princeton will play on Nov. 23 at 3 p.m., and then on Nov. 25 Indiana and Princeton will face off at 11 a.m., followed by Tennessee vs. Oklahoma at 1:30 p.m.

In the Shell Division, Wisconsin will take on Arkansas at 2 p.m. on Nov. 24, followed by Boston College vs. Marquette at 4:30 p.m. The third-place game of the bracket will be held on Nov. 25 at 4:30 p.m., with the championship matchup tipping off at 7 p.m.

Indiana, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Marquette and Princeton all played in the NCAA tournament last season, with Indiana earning a No. 1 seed and Tennessee advancing to the Sweet 16.