BATON ROUGE, La. -- For the second consecutive game, the LSU Tigers took the court Monday night without star forward Angel Reese, who led the Tigers to their first national title last season.

No specific reason has been given for her absence from the No. 7 Tigers, who are hosting Texas Southern.

Tension emerged following the Tigers' season opener, a 92-78 loss to then-No. 20 Colorado in Las Vegas. After the game, coach Kim Mulkey expressed disappointment but did not single out anyone.

"I'm disappointed in some individual players who I thought would be tougher, have a little fight and leadership about them," she said.

Reese was benched at halftime of the Tigers' fourth game of the season, a 109-79 win over Kent State. Mulkey called it a "coach's decision." Reese did not play at all in LSU's 73-50 win over Southeast Louisiana on Nov. 17.

"Angel was not in uniform," Mulkey said after the game in Hammond, Louisiana. "Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope to see her sooner than later."

Reese has not addressed her absence publicly, but did post on X, "Please don't believe everything you read."

Reese transferred to LSU from Maryland ahead of the 2022-23 season, when she was named Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA tournament. This season, she is averaging 17.0 points and 10.3 rebounds in four games.

LSU added multiple high-profile transfers in the offseason, including Aneesah Morrow and Hailey Van Lith. The Tigers also landed the top-ranked recruiting class. LSU returns to action on Nov. 24 against Niagara in the Cayman Islands Classic.