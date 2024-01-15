JuJu Watkins puts up 32 points in USC's win over UCLA at home Sunday afternoon. (1:08)

LOS ANGELES -- JuJu Watkins of sixth-ranked Southern California set a record with her ninth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor Monday.

Watkins had a game-high 32 points and 10 rebounds -- her third double-double -- in the Trojans' 73-65 victory over then-No. 2 UCLA on Sunday. It was the most individual points scored against the Bruins this season and the guard's sixth 30-point game.

Watkins made all 16 of her free throws, which tied for the third most in a game in program history.

She has led USC in scoring in all 13 games in which she has played.