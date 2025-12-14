Open Extended Reactions

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Baylor scoring leader Taliah Scott left the 13th-ranked Bears' 89-54 loss to No. 2 Texas when her right foot turned awkwardly after she stepped on the foot of a defender while making a move toward the basket Sunday.

Scott was in obvious pain when she remained on the floor along the baseline after Texas rebounded her missed shot and went to the other end before play was stopped midway through the second quarter. She covered her face with a towel while an athletic trainer tended to her before being helped off the court and putting no weight on her foot as she went toward the locker room.

Replays showed that as Scott split two defenders, she stepped on the foot of Texas guard Jordan Lee and then her foot rolled badly when it came down on the floor.

After the game, Baylor coach Nicki Collen said Scott will be evaluated when the team returns home.

"It's her lower leg, I don't know exactly." Collen said.

Scott, a sophomore transfer from Auburn, went into the game averaging 23.8 points a game to rank second in the Big 12 Conference. She was limited to only three games last season with Auburn because of a wrist injury.

In 14 minutes against the Longhorns, Scott had nine points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field while making all three of her free throws.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.