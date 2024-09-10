Open Extended Reactions

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier announced Tuesday that she has been undergoing treatment for breast cancer but intends on coaching the upcoming season.

Fortier made the announcement on Gonzaga's social media pages and said she was first diagnosed in February, a little over a month before the Bulldogs made a run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

"On Feb. 6 we found out that I had breast cancer. It was very unexpected for our team and for our family. But at that time were right in the middle of a very epic season and it takes a while to figure out what to do next when you hear something like that, that kind of news," Fortier said in the video.

She added that once the Zags' season ended with a loss to Texas, the focus became the plan for her treatment. Fortier said she underwent surgery in April and treatment through the summer, and took a step back from her duties as head coach during that team to focus on her health.

Fortier said she was diagnosed with Stage 2/3 breast cancer and it had spread to her lymph nodes.

"Once you get over the shock, it doesn't take you very long to realize just the beautiful life that we get to live. We only get one of them and you don't have control over all parts of it so it's really important to love your people well and not let life pass you by," Fortier said.

Fortier is about to begin her 11th season as Gonzaga's head coach. She is 265-63 in her career.