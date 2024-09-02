Open Extended Reactions

What's the big question your AFL club must answer in week one of finals? Can the Bulldog talls prove too much to handle? How many changes are too many for the Blues? Is it finally Toby time?

We've looked at every game and answered each club's biggest question.

Brisbane

vs. Carlton, Gabba

What does the Lions' fallout look like with a loss?

We hate to dwell on the negatives, but it's difficult not to when focusing on this elimination final. Perennial finalist Brisbane overcame the slowest of starts to finish the home and away season in fifth spot and set up a home final against Carlton. There's no tomorrow for the loser, which means the pressure is well and truly on the Lions to deliver on Saturday night. A loss would be a significant step backwards from last season's Grand Final heartbreak, and arguably the most disappointing season of the Chris Fagan era. It's also one that could set dominos falling in the off-season. Coaching changes, assistant changes, player changes ... you feel nothing is off the table if the Lions are bounced this weekend.

Carlton

vs. Brisbane, Gabba

How many changes are too many changes?

Three changes? Four changes? Five changes? SIX changes? The Carlton side that runs out on Saturday night will be worlds away from the one that faced the Saints in the final round of the home and away season. Charlie Curnow, Harry McKay, Tom De Koning, Mitch McGovern, Zac Williams, Sam Docherty, Adam Cerra, Jack Martin, and Jordan Boyd are all genuine chances to return to the line up for the elimination final, but it begs the question: how many changes are too many? The Blues need to inject quality back into the team, but too many changes will lead to conditioning and fitness concerns. Win or lose, Carlton's changes will be what's spoken about in the aftermath.

Geelong

vs. Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Can the Cats midfield match break even with Port?

Finals are won and lost in the midfield, and this game between the Power and Cats will be no different. With Zak Butters, Connor Rozee, Jason Horne-Francis, and Ollie Wines, Port Adelaide boasts the best midfield quartet in the league. The Cats, on the other hand, might be weakest in the middle of the ground. They've tried several combinations throughout the year, have thrown defensive star Tom Stewart in there at times, and welcomed back Patrick Dangerfield from a lengthy injury layoff, but they still feel as if they're lacking enough punch. If the Cats are any chance of causing the upset, they must find a way to, at the very minimum, break even with Port in the midfield.

GWS

vs. Sydney, SCG

Is it finally Toby time?

We haven't seen the best of Toby Greene in 2024. Last year's All-Australian captain entered 2024 as ESPN's No. 1-ranked player in the AFL, but struggled to match his output from a season ago with his averages dipping across the board. Still, he finished the year with 41 goals to his name as well as a further 26 direct goal assists. There aren't many players you'd rather have in your team for a final than Greene, who averaged 17 disposals and two goals in finals last year. Would anyone really be surprised if he led the Giants on a deep September run and re-staked his claim as one of the best players in the league? We certainly wouldn't.

Hawthorn

vs. Western Bulldogs, MCG

Has a week off stymied their momentum?

Take out the first five rounds of the season and the Hawks sit top of the AFL ladder. Sam Mitchell's side is much more than a feel-good story in 2024, it's the most in-form team in the league. Hawthorn has won 14 of their last 18 games to rocket into premiership contention, despite having to tackle finals from the bottom half of the top eight. If the Hawks had the choice, we're sure they would have passed on the pre-finals bye and ridden their momentum into the elimination final against the Bulldogs. There's a risk the week off has come at the wrong time for the hottest team in the competition. And if they're beaten, we might hear more calls for it to be scrapped...

Port Adelaide

vs. Geelong, Adelaide Oval

Can the Power take advantage of things breaking their way?

Does Port Adelaide have the best chance of any team of playing in this year's Grand Final? Probably. They get the Cats this week at Adelaide Oval and a win would set up a home preliminary final for a spot in the 'Big Dance'. On the flip side, a loss to Geelong this week would make the path extremely tough. Sure, they'd play at Adelaide Oval again in a semifinal, but they'd have to travel for a preliminary final and the Grand Final, if they were good enough. This is the best chance the Power has had at winning a premiership in the Ken Hinkley era and they must take advantage.

Sydney

vs. GWS, SCG

Can the Swans finally reverse a worrying finals trend?

It seems every year we're treated to a Sydney vs. GWS final. Okay, maybe that's a slight exaggeration. Saturday's mouth watering clash will be the fourth time these two sides have squared off in September since 2016, and the Swans are still looking for their first win over the little brother. The Giants have won the previous three finals against Sydney by 36, 49, and, most recently, one point in 2021. It's a quirky trend when you consider the Swans have won six of their past seven games against the Giants in the home and away season. It has to be a concern for John Longmire and his playing group, who have been spluttering along over the last six weeks.

Western Bulldogs

vs. Hawthorn, MCG

Can the Bulldog talls prove too much to handle?

You can make a genuine case as to why the Hawks win this game. You can also make equally strong claims why the Bulldogs will prevail. And if it is the latter, it's likely on the back of the Bulldogs' key forwards firing. Aaron Naughton, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, and Sam Darcy are all capable of kicking a bag and winning a final for their club. The trio have combined for 112 goals and 138 marks inside 50 this season. The Hawks have had their issues containing the game's best key forwards, most recently in Round 22 when Jesse Hogan kicked five goals in a game-winning performance. If two of the three hit their straps, the Bulldogs will be tough to beat.