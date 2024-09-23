Expert tips, best tips for Round 5 of the AFLW

Open Extended Reactions

Round 5 of AFLW Season 9 is almost upon us, with some huge clashes on the horizon as clubs continue to jostle for positions in the top eight.

It's another jam packed week of football this week, with a game every day through to Friday to entertain your mid-week boredom.

Richmond and Port Adelaide kick us off at Ikon Park on Tuesday night. The Tigers have started to string a few wins together off the back of some Monique Conti heroics, while the Power are searching for their second win of the season after a disappointing loss to North last week. Can Port's young stars stand up, or will an experienced Richmond midfield prove too good?

On Thursday, Geelong and Hawthorn come face to face at GHMBA stadium. The Cats got a much-needed win last weekend and are playing some very good football but can they match it with one of most improved teams in the comp? This one looks set to be a beauty.

Meanwhile, Brisbane host Adelaide in a top of the table clash. The Lions have won four in a row and the Crows are yet to lose a game this season - but let's see if that remains the case when the final siren sounds on Sunday.

EXPERT TIPS:

Isadora McLeay

Certainty and why: North look unstoppable and Carlton isn't getting their way, I'm tipping the Roos by a lot.

Upset and why: Port Adelaide will beat Richmond as redemption for last week's loss.

Tips for the week:.

Richmond vs. Port Adelaide

Carlton vs. North Melbourne

Geelong vs. Hawthorn

Collingwood vs. Gold Coast

Essendon vs. Melbourne

St. Kilda vs. Fremantle

Western Bulldogs vs. Sydney

North Melbourne vs. Richmond

GWS vs. West Coast

Brisbane vs. Adelaide

Port Adelaide vs. Carlton

Matt Walsh

Certainty and why: In an effort to avoid copying Isadora's thoughts, Gold Coast should be too strong for the Magpies, who are so injury-hit right now.

Upset and why: I've got a feeling the Crows on the road will be too strong for the Lions. Should be a cracking match!

Tips for the week:

Richmond vs. Port Adelaide

Carlton vs. North Melbourne

Geelong vs. Hawthorn

Collingwood vs. Gold Coast

Essendon vs. Melbourne

St. Kilda vs. Fremantle

Western Bulldogs vs. Sydney

North Melbourne vs. Richmond

GWS vs. West Coast

Brisbane vs. Adelaide

Port Adelaide vs. Carlton

Elsa Brown (Western Bulldogs)

Certainty and why: The Suns will get back on the winners' list with a win over the Pies.

Upset and why: The Lions to serve the Crows their first loss of the season.

Tips for the week:

Richmond vs. Port Adelaide

Carlton vs. North Melbourne

Geelong vs. Hawthorn

Collingwood vs. Gold Coast

Essendon vs. Melbourne

St. Kilda vs. Fremantle

Western Bulldogs vs. Sydney

North Melbourne vs. Richmond

GWS vs. West Coast

Brisbane vs. Adelaide

Port Adelaide vs. Carlton

Jarryd Thomas

Certainty and why: North Melbourne are flying as many had predicted, and I can't see them losing to the Blues despite it being at Ikon Park.

Upset and why: Expect the Eagles to bounce back in a big way against the Giants.

Richmond vs. Port Adelaide

Carlton vs. North Melbourne

Geelong vs. Hawthorn

Collingwood vs. Gold Coast

Essendon vs. Melbourne

St. Kilda vs. Fremantle

Western Bulldogs vs. Sydney

North Melbourne vs. Richmond

GWS vs. West Coast

Brisbane vs. Adelaide

Port Adelaide vs. Carlton

Jarryd Barca

Certainty and why: Lock in North every week and feel comfortable doing so. Best team in it and by a fair margin.

Upset and why: I'm liking the undefeated Crows, and the much-improved WA teams Fremantle and West Coast as tips this week.

Richmond vs. Port Adelaide

Carlton vs. North Melbourne

Geelong vs. Hawthorn

Collingwood vs. Gold Coast

Essendon vs. Melbourne

St. Kilda vs. Fremantle

Western Bulldogs vs. Sydney

North Melbourne vs. Richmond

GWS vs. West Coast

Brisbane vs. Adelaide

Port Adelaide vs. Carlton