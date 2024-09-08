Rodney Eade claims the AFL's fixturing of finals has been poor, with decisions made by the broadcasters and not the AFL. (0:59)

Before the 2024 AFL season kicked off, ESPN's football writers put their heads together to come up with every AFL club's pass marks -- their make-or-breaks -- for the upcoming year. When each club's season comes to an end, we'll update this story to determine whether your team has passed or failed in 2024.

NOTE: Each club's result will be added after their season comes to an end.

Adelaide

2024 pass mark: Play finals

Result: FAIL

It was a year of major regression from the Crows, who went from only just missing finals in 2023, to finishing bottom four in 2024. Starting the season 0-4 didn't help, with all four losses coming to teams expected to be fighting the Crows for a spot in the eight.

On-field, we saw glimpses from a number of players, like Jake Soligo, Josh Rachele, Ben Keays, and Riley Thilthorpe (when fit), but a number of prime movers struggled to recapture the form we've seen in previous years. Off the field, there was discontent surrounding Matthew Nicks after the poor start, and 2024 ended with an unceremonious dropping of Rachele, who was punished for 'not putting the team first'.

The Crows have some issues; the list isn't quite at contending quality or depth, and the club continues to get sucked into off-field and offseason drama.

Brisbane

2024 pass mark: Win the Grand Final

Result: TBA

Carlton

2024 pass mark: Prove 2023 wasn't an aberration and return to the prelims

Result: FAIL ... ish

Did the Blues return to the preliminary finals? No. So in some respects we can look at the year as a failure. But we mustn't forget this side was sitting comfortably inside the top two well into the second half of the season, proving last year was no aberration.

Then came the swathe of injuries, notably to Tom De Koning, Adam Cerra, Harry McKay, Charlie Curnow, Mitch McGovern, Adam Saad, and Zac Williams, and the inevitable slide down the ladder. A record of 11-4 ended up as 13-10 by the end of the home and away season and a nervous wait to see if they would sneak into finals.

Carlton ending the year 2-7 was on nobody's bingo card, but we have proof of concept this side, at full strength, is and can be a legitimate flag contender. If Michael Voss' side comes up short next season, then some serious questions will need to be asked.

Collingwood

2024 pass mark: Avoid a premiership hangover

Result: FAIL

It's a fail for the Magpies, who failed to back up their 2023 premiership triumph with a finals berth in 2024. The silver lining (we guess)? The Pies aren't alone in achieving this feat, becoming the third premier from the past four seasons to miss finals the next year -- the exception being Melbourne in 2021/22, but they were dumped in straight sets in 2022.

The issues remain much the same; there's no key forward depth, though Dan McStay's late-season return was wonderful to see, but teams also worked out the Pies -- especially early in the season. The Magpies went from No. 1 in the league for points sourced from back half to 18th in the first six rounds of 2024. They also struggled with ball movement, going from 6th for moving the footy from defensive 50 to forward 50, to 17th in the first part of 2024, and went from No. 1 moving the ball forward from defensive midfield zone to 18th. Sounds like a hangover to us.

Essendon

2024 pass mark: Discover an identity under Brad Scott

Result: FAIL

Things were looking promising for the Bombers early in the season, as they joined the Swans up the pointy end of the ladder following a relatively soft early fixture. The term 'Essendon edge' was bandied about, and hello, we were ready to give the Dons a 'PASS'.

But, Essendon 'Essendoned', and missed finals after winning just one of their last six games on the back of some poor defensive efforts, while they struggled to find consistent forward output; both Jake Stringer and Kyle Langford passed the 40 goal mark, but no other forward kicked 20 for the season. The Bombers also lost a record-equalling eight games when winning the inside 50 count. If it is an identity, it's not one they want to carry into 2025.

Fremantle

2024 pass mark: Make a decision on Justin Longmuir's future and stick to a plan

Result: PASS

The Dockers technically earned a pass mark before the home-and-away season even got underway when they extended Longmuir to the end of 2025. Was it the right decision? Maybe. Maybe not. Time will tell.

For the most part, Fremantle's campaign earned a tick. They won 12 games, two more than in 2023, scored six points more per game, conceded seven points fewer, and were in finals contention until literally the last quarter of the season. The move of Hayden Young into the midfield was one of the year's success stories, while some of the Docker kids showed promise for the future.

Geelong

2024 pass mark: Have the kids win their best 22 spots from the veterans

Result: TBA

Gold Coast

2024 pass mark: Make finals

Result: FAIL

At the beginning of 2024, Suns chairman Bob East said it himself -- finals is the pass mark. The Suns paid big bucks for a big-name coach in Damien Hardwick, but he's failed to deliver in his first year, and his club became a meme throughout the season for winning at home but not on the road for almost the entire season.

The talent is there, it's undeniable, but there's an immaturity and lack of focus which seems to be holding this club back. In fairness to Hardwick, it's usually difficult to change the course of a club in one short offseason, so a second summer under the three-time flag-winning coach will help, but after your chairman made a big statement, and Hardwick himself declared that '80% of the club's next premiership team' was already on the list ... it's a 'FAIL' here for the Suns.

GWS

2024 pass mark: Not to get complacent after last year's preliminary final run

Result: TBA

Hawthorn

2024 pass mark: Be in the hunt in the home stretch of the season

Result: TBA

Melbourne

2024 pass mark: Prove to the competition they still have what it takes

Result: FAIL

Yes, there was a lot of adversity faced by the Demons in 2024, but to miss finals altogether was disappointing. From Angus Brayshaw calling time in the offseason, to Clayton Oliver's interrupted preseason and Christian Petracca's horrific injury on King's Birthday, a lot didn't go right for Melbourne. They did, however, manage to expose youngsters like Caleb Windsor and Koltyn Tholstrup to consistent senior footy. The emergence of players like Judd McVee and Jacob van Rooyen, too was a positive.

But the disharmony clearly evident at the Demons leaves a massive question mark over whether the club can re-claim the heights to which it soared in 2021. Petracca could request a trade, Oliver may not get back to his best, and skipper Max Gawn, coming off another All-Australian-calibre season, isn't getting younger. It's a huge offseason for the Dees, who need to find stability on and off the field, quickly.

North Melbourne

2024 pass mark: Not have winless streaks that make supporters question their fandom

Result: FAIL

It wasn't a 20-game winless streak, but the Roos managed an 11-game winless start to the season, which had comparisons to Fitzroy, priority picks, and merger discussions being thrown around before the bye weeks. North's start was particularly poor, but they managed to rally somewhat in the back half of the year, winning three matches, and losing a further four by three goals or less.

The Kangaroos also managed to keep developing their young stars, with Colby McKercher and Zane Duursma playing 16 and 14 games respectively, while the emergence of Tristan Xerri, Charlie Comben, the continued hot form of Harry Sheezel, and re-signing of Cam Zurhaar were all big positives as well.

Next year, they must eliminate the long winless streaks.

Port Adelaide

2024 pass mark: Finish in the top four and win a final

Result: TBA

Richmond

2024 pass mark: Allow the next generation to shine

Result: FAIL

This is a tough one. The injury depleted Tigers were forced to get games into a heap of youngsters throughout the season, but very few actually showed much to suggest they can be long-term pieces for the football club.

Looking at Richmond's list, the only players aged under 24 who we're confident in are Josh Gibcus and Jack Ross. There are 10 players aged 30-plus and the ones in their prime, notably Shai Bolton and Liam Baker, might not even be at Punt Road this time next year.

It's worrying times for the Tigers, but they will have a significant draft haul this year. Just got to take advantage and nail those picks!

St Kilda

2024 pass mark: Modernise Ross' stingy defensive game plan

Result: FAIL

Ross Lyon will die on the hill of defensive football wins premierships. The problem is, it doesn't. At least it doesn't for the sides he's coached.

The Saints struggled to kick winning scores all year, eventually finishing up as the 15th-ranked team for points scored, ahead of only Richmond, West Coast, and North Melbourne. That just isn't good enough, and it certainly doesn't stack up in modern footy, no matter how great they are defensively.

The priority for the off-season needs to be around scoring and discovering ways to win games of football as opposed to strangle them.