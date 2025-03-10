The ESPN Footy Podcast team discusses Hawthorn's star-studded back six, with Jake Michaels declaring their defence can "carry them to a premiership." (1:55)

Round 1 of the AFL season gets underway Thursday evening with Richmond and Carlton squaring off at the MCG. The round of football also includes the 2024 Grand Final replay between the Swans and Lions.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, MARCH 13

MCG, 7:40pm (AEST)

Team news: Carlton has announced that father-son selection Lucas Camporeale will debut against the Tigers, with recruit Nick Haynes also set to play his first match in navy blue, but Charlie Curnow has been ruled out as he recovers from knee surgery. Orazio Fantasia will also miss. For the Tigers, it's at least three debutants, with Sam Lalor, Luke Trainor, and Harry Armstrong to feature on Thursday night.

ESPN tip: Blues by 39 points

Pointsbet odds: Tigers $10.50, Blues $1.05

FRIDAY, MARCH 14

MCG, 3:20pm (AEST)

Team news: Hawthorn will be without James Worpel for around three to four weeks, after he suffered a syndesmosis injury in the win over Sydney in Opening Round. Isaac Kako and SSP acquisition Jaxon Prior will play for the Bombers, who will be without Darcy Parish for at least another month.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 15 points

Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.32, Bombers $3.40

SATURDAY, MARCH 15

GMHBA Stadium, 1:20pm (AEST)

Team news: It would be a shock if draftee Murphy Reid isn't named for the Dockers after he impressed throughout preseason. Midfielder Hayden Young's hamstring injury means he won't suit up against the Cats.

ESPN tip: Cats by 5 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.47, Dockers $2.70

SCG, 4:15pm (AEST)

Team news: Taylor Adams suffered a lower leg injury in the Opening Round loss to Hawthorn, and it's unsure how serious it is, and if he'll miss time.

ESPN tip: Swans by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Swans $2.10, Lions $1.77

Marvel Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Team news: The Roos could unveil No. 2 pick Finn O'Sullivan against the Bulldogs, who will be without star midfield duo Marcus Bontempelli and Adam Treloar.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 10 points

Pointsbet odds: Bulldogs $1.35, Kangaroos $3.21

MCG, 7:35pm (AEST)

Team news: Nick Daicos is a watch after suffering cramps in Opening Round. Dan Houston will suit up for his first game as a Pie against his old side. Jordan De Goey is unlikley. For Port, Connor Rozee's match-sim toe injury could hold him back, while draftee Joe Berry is in the mix.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 15 points

Pointsbet odds: Magpies $1.60, Power $2.34

SUNDAY, MARCH 16

Adelaide Oval, 12:35pm (AEST)

Team news: The Crows will likely unveil Alex Neal-Bullen, James Peatling and Isaac Cumming in their colours, while draftee Sid Draper could also make the 23. It's carnage at St Kilda, with Max King (knee), Mattaes Phillipou (leg), Dougal Howard (shoulder), Alix Tauru (back), Cooper Sharman (thumb), Liam Henry (knee) and Mitch Owens (shoulder) all sidelined.

ESPN tip: Crows by 25 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.37, Saints $3.10

MCG, 3:20pm (AEST)

Team news: Kieren Briggs will miss the clash after being taken to hospital during the Giants' Opening Round win.

ESPN tip: Giants by 11 points

Pointsbet odds: Demons $2, Giants $1.84

Optus Stadium, 6:10pm (AEST)

Team news: Eagles draftee Bo Allen will likely debut, while new Eagles Matt Owies, Liam Baker and Jack Graham should all play.

ESPN tip: Suns by 17 points

Pointsbet odds: Eagles $2.55, Suns $1.52