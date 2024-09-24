The ESPN Footy Podcast team discuss the premiership medallion ceremony, and plead with Brisbane and Sydney players to not snub the Auskick kids. (1:11)

Some corporate tickets for the sold-out AFL Grand Final have been illegally downloaded, forcing the league to cancel the barcodes on impacted tickets.

Victoria Police and the AFL's integrity unit are investigating unauthorised access to the corporate hospitality tickets across the AFL Event Office platform.

The illegal downloads have forced the AFL to delay Tuesday's scheduled delivery of the corporate hospitality tickets purchased via the event office.

Sydney meet Brisbane at the MCG in Saturday's Grand Final.

In a statement, the AFL said it had been "advised this morning of unauthorised access to a number of batches of these tickets".

"AFL Event Office has identified that some corporate ticketing across a number of experiences was illegally downloaded and the AFL Integrity Unit is now in contact with Victoria Police regarding the matter," the statement said.

"Victoria Police is investigating the unauthorised access to the AFL Event Office tickets."

The AFL said customers impacted were those holding tickets purchased from the event office for hospitality experiences Before the Bounce; Crown Grand Final Breakfast; Grand Final Plus Pass; The Hassett Room; Ultimate Nobu and; Ultimate Suite.

"Out of an abundance of caution the AFL has cancelled all barcodes for these corporate hospitality experience tickets ... and will re-issue the tickets later this week," the AFL said.

"Relevant ticket-holders who purchased a ticket for an AFL Event Office experience and have received a ticket today ... should delete those tickets as the barcode will not work on Saturday at the MCG."

The AFL said club, AFL, MCC and Medallion Club members, as well as corporate suites holders, September Club were not impacted.