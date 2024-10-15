        <
        >

          Giants facing AFL sanction over post-season function

          The Giants face a long summer to stew on their 2024 finals series. Matt King/AFL Photos/via Getty Images
          • AAP
          Oct 15, 2024, 10:21 AM

          GWS players face potential AFL sanctions, with an investigation underway after an anonymous complaint about an end-of-season function.

          The league and the Giants have confirmed they are looking into what happened at the event last month, days after their season ended with the semi-final loss to premiers Brisbane.

          "The AFL and GWS have been undertaking an investigation into the Giants players' post-season event, which is in its final stages," the league said in a statement.

          The AFL and the Giants have not confirmed what prompted the investigation, or what action the league might take.

          GWS released a statement late on Tuesday, saying: "the Giants are aware of an anonymous allegation of inappropriate behaviour at the players' end-of-season function last month.

          "The club and its integrity unit have been working with the AFL's integrity unit to investigate."

          GWS had a straight-set exit last month after finishing fourth in the regular season, blowing leads in their qualifying final against Sydney and the home semi-final against the Lions.