          How to watch 2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

          Lando Norris accidentally broke Max Verstappen's first place trophy in the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix during the champagne celebrations. ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJul 18, 2024, 05:29 PM

          Max Verstappen has won the past two Hungarian Grand Prix races. The 2024 drivers' championship standings leader looks to make it three in a row when Formula One stops at the Hungaroring racetrack near Budapest. Verstappen topped runner-up Lando Norris last season in Hungary. Lewis Hamilton finished fourth. Hamilton, who is coming off his first win since December 2021, has eight career victories at the Hungaroring. But the seven-time F1 champion hasn't won there since 2020, when he set the track's lap record (1:16.627).

          Here are key facts about the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix.

          How can fans watch the Hungarian Grand Prix?

          Friday

          Practice 1 -- 7:25 a.m. ET on ESPN2

          Practice 2 -- 10:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2

          Saturday

          Practice 3 -- 6:25 a.m. ET on ESPN2

          Qualifying -- 9:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2

          Sunday

          Race -- 8:55 a.m. ET on ESPN

          Spanish coverage Sunday begins at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN3 & ESPN Deportes. Fans can catch all the action in the F1 streaming hub.

          What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

          July 28 -- Belgian Grand Prix -- Spa-Francorchamps

          Aug. 25 -- Dutch Grand Prix -- Zandvoort, Netherlands

          Sept. 1 -- Italian Grand Prix -- Monza

          Sept. 15 -- Azerbaijan Grand Prix -- Baku

          Sept. 22 -- Singapore Grand Prix -- Singapore

          Oct. 20 -- U.S. Grand Prix -- Austin, Texas

          Oct. 27 -- Mexican Grand Prix -- Mexico City

          Nov. 3 -- Sao Paulo Grand Prix -- Sao Paulo

          Nov. 23 -- Las Vegas Grand Prix -- Las Vegas

          Dec. 1 -- Qatar Grand Prix -- Losail

          Dec. 8 -- Abu Dhabi Grand Prix -- Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

          Where can fans find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

          Check out the ESPN Formula One page, which features breaking news, analysis, the "Unlapped" podcast and more.