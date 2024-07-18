How to watch 2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

Max Verstappen has won the past two Hungarian Grand Prix races. The 2024 drivers' championship standings leader looks to make it three in a row when Formula One stops at the Hungaroring racetrack near Budapest. Verstappen topped runner-up Lando Norris last season in Hungary. Lewis Hamilton finished fourth. Hamilton, who is coming off his first win since December 2021, has eight career victories at the Hungaroring. But the seven-time F1 champion hasn't won there since 2020, when he set the track's lap record (1:16.627).
Here are key facts about the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix.
How can fans watch the Hungarian Grand Prix?
Friday
Practice 1 -- 7:25 a.m. ET on ESPN2
Practice 2 -- 10:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2
Saturday
Practice 3 -- 6:25 a.m. ET on ESPN2
Qualifying -- 9:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2
Sunday
Race -- 8:55 a.m. ET on ESPN
Spanish coverage Sunday begins at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN3 & ESPN Deportes. Fans can catch all the action in the F1 streaming hub.
What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?
July 28 -- Belgian Grand Prix -- Spa-Francorchamps
Aug. 25 -- Dutch Grand Prix -- Zandvoort, Netherlands
Sept. 1 -- Italian Grand Prix -- Monza
Sept. 15 -- Azerbaijan Grand Prix -- Baku
Sept. 22 -- Singapore Grand Prix -- Singapore
Oct. 20 -- U.S. Grand Prix -- Austin, Texas
Oct. 27 -- Mexican Grand Prix -- Mexico City
Nov. 3 -- Sao Paulo Grand Prix -- Sao Paulo
Nov. 23 -- Las Vegas Grand Prix -- Las Vegas
Dec. 1 -- Qatar Grand Prix -- Losail
Dec. 8 -- Abu Dhabi Grand Prix -- Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Where can fans find more F1 coverage from ESPN?
