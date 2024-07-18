How to watch 2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

Max Verstappen has won the past two Hungarian Grand Prix races. The 2024 drivers' championship standings leader looks to make it three in a row when Formula One stops at the Hungaroring racetrack near Budapest. Verstappen topped runner-up Lando Norris last season in Hungary. Lewis Hamilton finished fourth. Hamilton, who is coming off his first win since December 2021, has eight career victories at the Hungaroring. But the seven-time F1 champion hasn't won there since 2020, when he set the track's lap record (1:16.627).

Here are key facts about the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix.

How can fans watch the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Friday

Practice 1 -- 7:25 a.m. ET on ESPN2

Practice 2 -- 10:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2

Saturday

Practice 3 -- 6:25 a.m. ET on ESPN2

Qualifying -- 9:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2

Sunday

Race -- 8:55 a.m. ET on ESPN

Spanish coverage Sunday begins at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN3 & ESPN Deportes. Fans can catch all the action in the F1 streaming hub.

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

July 28 -- Belgian Grand Prix -- Spa-Francorchamps

Aug. 25 -- Dutch Grand Prix -- Zandvoort, Netherlands

Sept. 1 -- Italian Grand Prix -- Monza

Sept. 15 -- Azerbaijan Grand Prix -- Baku

Sept. 22 -- Singapore Grand Prix -- Singapore

Oct. 20 -- U.S. Grand Prix -- Austin, Texas

Oct. 27 -- Mexican Grand Prix -- Mexico City

Nov. 3 -- Sao Paulo Grand Prix -- Sao Paulo

Nov. 23 -- Las Vegas Grand Prix -- Las Vegas

Dec. 1 -- Qatar Grand Prix -- Losail

Dec. 8 -- Abu Dhabi Grand Prix -- Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Where can fans find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN Formula One page, which features breaking news, analysis, the "Unlapped" podcast and more.