What is the oldest Formula 1 team? F1 history, stats, more

A new team is coming to Formula 1.
F1 has reached an agreement in principle with General Motors to add another team to the grid at the start of the 2026 season. The new outfit will be branded as Cadillac.
The sport has had 10 teams on the grid since 2017, but that number will soon grow to 11. Here's a closer look at the current 10 teams:
Alpine
Full team name: BWT Alpine F1 Team
Base: Enstone, England
Team principal: Oliver Oakes
Technical chief: David Sanchez
First team entry: 1986
World championships: 2 (2004, 2005)
Aston Martin
Full team name: Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
Base: Silverstone, England
Team principal: Mike Krack
Technical chief: Bob Bell
First team entry: 1991*
World championships: 0
*Aston Martin previously raced in F1 between 1959-1960 and has had several rebrands since 1991-2021 (when Aston Martin took over).
Full team name: Scuderia Ferrari HP
Base: Maranello, Italy
Team principal: Frédéric Vasseur
Technical chief: Loic Serra, Enrico Gualtieri
First team entry: 1950
World championships: 16 (1961, 1964, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)
Full team name: MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
Base: Kannapolis, North Carolina
Team principal: Ayao Komatsu
Technical chief: Andrea De Zordo
First team entry: 2016
World championships: 0
Full team name: McLaren Formula 1 Team
Base: Woking, England
Team principal: Andrea Stella
Technical chief: Peter Prodromou, Neil Houldey
First team entry: 1966
World championships: 8 (1974, 1984, 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1998)
Full team name: Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
Base: Brackley, England
Team principal: Toto Wolff
Technical chief: James Allison
First team entry: 1970
World championships: 8 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021)
Full team name: Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team
Base: Faenza, Italy
Team principal: Laurent Mekies
Technical chief: Jody Egginton
First team entry: 1985
World championships: 0
Full team name: Oracle Red Bull Racing
Base: Milton Keynes, England
Team principal: Christian Horner
Technical chief: Pierre Waché
First team entry: 1997
World championships: 6 (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2022, 2023)
Full team name: Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Base: Hinwil, Switzerland
Team principal: Alessandro Alunni Bravi
Technical chief: James Key
First team entry: 1993
World championships: 0
Full team name: Williams Racing
Base: Grove, England
Team principal: James Vowles
Technical chief: Pat Fry
First team entry: 1978
World championships: 9 (1980, 1981, 1986, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997)
