What is the oldest Formula 1 team? F1 history, stats, more

A new team is coming to Formula 1.

F1 has reached an agreement in principle with General Motors to add another team to the grid at the start of the 2026 season. The new outfit will be branded as Cadillac.

The sport has had 10 teams on the grid since 2017, but that number will soon grow to 11. Here's a closer look at the current 10 teams:

Alpine

Full team name: BWT Alpine F1 Team

Base: Enstone, England

Team principal: Oliver Oakes

Technical chief: David Sanchez

First team entry: 1986

World championships: 2 (2004, 2005)

Aston Martin

Full team name: Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

Base: Silverstone, England

Team principal: Mike Krack

Technical chief: Bob Bell

First team entry: 1991*

World championships: 0

*Aston Martin previously raced in F1 between 1959-1960 and has had several rebrands since 1991-2021 (when Aston Martin took over).

Ferrari

Full team name: Scuderia Ferrari HP

Base: Maranello, Italy

Team principal: Frédéric Vasseur

Technical chief: Loic Serra, Enrico Gualtieri

First team entry: 1950

World championships: 16 (1961, 1964, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

Haas

Full team name: MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

Base: Kannapolis, North Carolina

Team principal: Ayao Komatsu

Technical chief: Andrea De Zordo

First team entry: 2016

World championships: 0

McLaren

Full team name: McLaren Formula 1 Team

Base: Woking, England

Team principal: Andrea Stella

Technical chief: Peter Prodromou, Neil Houldey

First team entry: 1966

World championships: 8 (1974, 1984, 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1998)

Mercedes

Full team name: Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

Base: Brackley, England

Team principal: Toto Wolff

Technical chief: James Allison

First team entry: 1970

World championships: 8 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021)

RB

Full team name: Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team

Base: Faenza, Italy

Team principal: Laurent Mekies

Technical chief: Jody Egginton

First team entry: 1985

World championships: 0

Red Bull

Full team name: Oracle Red Bull Racing

Base: Milton Keynes, England

Team principal: Christian Horner

Technical chief: Pierre Waché

First team entry: 1997

World championships: 6 (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2022, 2023)

Sauber

Full team name: Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Base: Hinwil, Switzerland

Team principal: Alessandro Alunni Bravi

Technical chief: James Key

First team entry: 1993

World championships: 0

Williams

Full team name: Williams Racing

Base: Grove, England

Team principal: James Vowles

Technical chief: Pat Fry

First team entry: 1978

World championships: 9 (1980, 1981, 1986, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997)

