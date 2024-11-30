        <
          What is the oldest Formula 1 team? F1 history, stats, more

          Founded in 1950, Ferrari is the oldest F1 team on the circuit. MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Nov 30, 2024, 07:51 PM

          A new team is coming to Formula 1.

          F1 has reached an agreement in principle with General Motors to add another team to the grid at the start of the 2026 season. The new outfit will be branded as Cadillac.

          The sport has had 10 teams on the grid since 2017, but that number will soon grow to 11. Here's a closer look at the current 10 teams:

          Alpine

          Full team name: BWT Alpine F1 Team

          Base: Enstone, England

          Team principal: Oliver Oakes

          Technical chief: David Sanchez

          First team entry: 1986

          World championships: 2 (2004, 2005)

          Aston Martin

          Full team name: Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

          Base: Silverstone, England

          Team principal: Mike Krack

          Technical chief: Bob Bell

          First team entry: 1991*

          World championships: 0

          *Aston Martin previously raced in F1 between 1959-1960 and has had several rebrands since 1991-2021 (when Aston Martin took over).

          Ferrari

          Full team name: Scuderia Ferrari HP

          Base: Maranello, Italy

          Team principal: Frédéric Vasseur

          Technical chief: Loic Serra, Enrico Gualtieri

          First team entry: 1950

          World championships: 16 (1961, 1964, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

          Haas

          Full team name: MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

          Base: Kannapolis, North Carolina

          Team principal: Ayao Komatsu

          Technical chief: Andrea De Zordo

          First team entry: 2016

          World championships: 0

          McLaren

          Full team name: McLaren Formula 1 Team

          Base: Woking, England

          Team principal: Andrea Stella

          Technical chief: Peter Prodromou, Neil Houldey

          First team entry: 1966

          World championships: 8 (1974, 1984, 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1998)

          Mercedes

          Full team name: Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

          Base: Brackley, England

          Team principal: Toto Wolff

          Technical chief: James Allison

          First team entry: 1970

          World championships: 8 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021)

          RB

          Full team name: Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team

          Base: Faenza, Italy

          Team principal: Laurent Mekies

          Technical chief: Jody Egginton

          First team entry: 1985

          World championships: 0

          Red Bull

          Full team name: Oracle Red Bull Racing

          Base: Milton Keynes, England

          Team principal: Christian Horner

          Technical chief: Pierre Waché

          First team entry: 1997

          World championships: 6 (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2022, 2023)

          Sauber

          Full team name: Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

          Base: Hinwil, Switzerland

          Team principal: Alessandro Alunni Bravi

          Technical chief: James Key

          First team entry: 1993

          World championships: 0

          Williams

          Full team name: Williams Racing

          Base: Grove, England

          Team principal: James Vowles

          Technical chief: Pat Fry

          First team entry: 1978

          World championships: 9 (1980, 1981, 1986, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997)

