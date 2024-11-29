Charles Leclerc and other F1 drivers from Ferrari and Red Bull speak ahead of this weekend's Qatar GP. (1:16)

Open Extended Reactions

Lewis Hamilton has said he is "totally fine" with having to wait until next year for his first Ferrari Formula 1 test, even if it could make life harder at the start of his move from Mercedes.

Britain's seven-times world champion is replacing Spaniard Carlos Sainz at the Italian team but Mercedes are holding him to his contract until the end of the year to fulfil sponsor commitments.

That means Hamilton will not be free for the post-season test in Abu Dhabi after next month's finale at Yas Marina.

The possibility had been mooted after Ferrari agreed to let Spaniard Carlos Sainz, who is making way for Hamilton, test for new employers Williams.

"I was in two minds [about] driving the red car for the first time in Abu Dhabi. That's not exciting," Hamilton told reporters ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

"In a perfect world, you get to drive it and not be seen and do the first rollout next year.

Lewis Hamilton won't get to drive for Ferrari until next year. Clive Mason/Getty Images

"When I did raise it [with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff] ... they had all these plans that I've got to go and see some of the sponsors and say their farewells.

"I don't think it was ever going to actually be allowed, even if I'd asked to have done it because I'm contracted to the team until December 31st and that's totally fine."

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has said he is not expecting the most successful Formula One driver of all time, winner of 105 races, to need much time to adjust to his new surroundings.

"Am I missing out on something? For sure," Hamilton said. "It definitely delays the process and makes the start of the year harder. But we'll do our best to recover."

Pre-season starts in Bahrain in February but Hamilton is expected to have a closed test in Italy in January in an older Ferrari.