Can the UP Fighting Maroons bounce back from their Game 2 meltdown?

With just under five minutes left in Game 2, the UP Fighting Maroons held onto a 73-66 lead. The maroon side buzzed with an energy that electrified the arena, a sense of control and determination. UP was close to winning that elusive UAAP title -- a championship that had slipped through their fingers for the past two years.

After a strong third quarter, things seemed to be falling into place. UP dominated on both ends of the floor, maintained their composure and built a lead that carried over into the early parts of the fourth quarter. The maroon-clad crowd buzzed with anticipation, sensing that this could finally be their moment.

But Kevin Quiambao had other plans. The back-to-back MVP delivered a masterclass in clutch performance and single-handedly shifted the momentum of the game.

The energy that had energized UP's crowd dissipated in an instant and the spark dimmed.

Francis Lopez's play

All eyes were on Francis Lopez, but for all the wrong reasons. The rising star, known for his explosive plays, found himself under scrutiny after a series of missed opportunities in the game's most critical moments. Lopez bricked four free throws during clutch time, leaving valuable points on the table and adding to UP's struggles in closing out the game.

He didn't shy away from accountability when asked about those pivotal moments. "It's no excuse. I just missed it, you know. Can do nothing about it, move on," Lopez said after the game.

Despite the late-game struggles, Lopez's overall performance in Game 2 was far from dismal. He started hot, scoring 12 points in the first quarter, including two triples on an efficient 50% clip. True to his style, he was relentless in attacking the basket, creating opportunities that opened up better looks for UP's offense -- a continuation of what he had done so effectively in their first game.

While his missed free throws will inevitably linger in the minds of fans, his aggressive play and scoring bursts kept UP within striking distance for most of the contest that even led to them having the advantage. It's a testament to his potential that, despite the outcome, Lopez remains a pivotal figure for UP. As Game 3 looms, his ability to bounce back will be key not only to his redemption but also to UP's title hopes.

"You know, we still have Game 3, we still have another opportunity. We're going to be focused on that one," he added, shifting his focus to the deciding match.

Looking ahead to Game 3

The collapse in the final moments of Game 2 may sting, but it's not the end of UP's journey. After being swept by DLSU in the eliminations, they've proven in the first two games that they can handle themselves. Graduating guard JD Cagulangan, Lopez, and Gerry Abadiano all had 16 points apiece in Game 2 to pace UP.

"We are aware that the series isn't over. We just have to talk about preparing and planning, just to get ready on Sunday," UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde said.

The X-factor previously mentioned for UP, which could prove as crucial as any other, is the production of Harold Alarcon. He has averaged just 4.5 points on a disappointing 27.2% shooting from the field, numbers that fall short of what UP will need in a high-stakes Game 3. For them to have a shot at redemption, Alarcon's offensive contributions must improve, whether through scoring or providing a spark in other areas of the game.

Fortunately, UP dodged a bullet with Reyland Torres avoiding a suspension after his ejection in Game 2. Torres' presence in Game 3 will be vital, adding depth to UP's rotation and providing a defensive boost. With both Alarcon and Torres needing to step up, the Fighting Maroons' chances will depend on how well these unsung players perform when the pressure is highest.

Regardless of the result of Game 2, Monteverde remains confident in his team's resilience.

"We will all learn from this loss. We'll come back stronger Sunday," Monteverde added.