Tim Cone confirmed as Gilas Pilipinas coach for Asian Games

Tim Cone will be calling the shots for Gilas Pilipinas at the Asian Games set to open on Sept. 23 in Hangzhou.

The appointment of Cone, who served as assistant to the recently-departed Chot Reyes at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, was announced Thursday at a press conference held at the PBA head office in Libis.

Richard Del Rosario, one of Cone's righthand men at Barangay Ginebra, will also serve as his chief assistant in his upcoming stint in charge of Philippines.

Jong Uichico, Josh Reyes and LA Tenorio will complete the coaching staff. San Miguel Corporation sports director Alfranchis Chua will serve as team manager with PBA commissioner Willie Marcial his deputy.

Cone had previously said he would decline a head coach appointment with Gilas in the event Reyes stepped down, which is what happened shortly after the World Cup win over China last Saturday.

"I joined the World Cup team [because] -- aside from the obvious giving back to the country -- it was, number one, to serve my friend who was the head coach -- Chot Reyes," Cone explained.

"And number two, I wanted to have that experience and growth of being part of the World Cup. So it was really a growth experience for me as well.

"But given the time frame, only two weeks before we play, when coach Al (Chua) spoke to me, we needed someone right now. I talked to Chot, and he gave me his blessing. He told me he thought I was the best guy for the job so that's given me a lot of confidence."

Cone and Panlilio clarified that the appointment is just for the Asian Games, with the latter adding that they will chart Gilas' path for the long term after.

The Asian Games lineup is still being formed, according to Cone, who -- when asked about it -- said: "I have no idea at this point."

However, he made it clear that all the players based in Japan and Korea were definitely out. Jamie Malonzo, who suffered a nasty fall against South Sudan and sat out the win over China, has also been ruled out.

"We're gonna have to form a new team and get two weeks to go out and do it," Cone added.

Invitations have been sent to certain players, and their first practice will be on Monday. Cone said there will be no pool.

"We only have two weeks, so we don't have the time to put a pool together of 18 guys," he explained. "We're looking truly at just 12 players to show up for practice.

"We're about eight or nine deep right now. We don't have a firm 12 right now."

Chua, though, confirmed the inclusion of four players: "June Mar (Fajardo) is in for sure. Japeth (Aguilar) is in. (Justin) Brownlee is in. Scottie (Thompson) is in."

Brownlee is still recovering from his surgery but is back on the court, with Cone stating: "He wants to play. He will play in the Asian Games.

"We're assuming he's gonna be 100% as long as there's no setback from what is going on right now. Obviously, we really need him. He makes people around him better. I'm really looking forward to see him on that stage."

The other PBA players who played in the World Cup, as well as those who were part of the pool, are also high on Cone's list.

That list includes RR Pogoy, CJ Perez, Chris Newsome and Calvin Oftana although the other naturalized player that was registered for the Asian Games apart from Brownlee -- Ange Kouame -- is still a question mark.

"Basically, whoever is left in World Cup is gonna be part of this team," added Cone. "He (Kouame) has an issue with a team in Europe that he's looking to sign with, but he should be available for us for the Asian Games."

Gilas is bracketed with Jordan, Bahrain and Thailand in men's 5x5 competition, which reels off on Sept. 26.