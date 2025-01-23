Steven Guinchard has found a home with Eastern in the PBA

Open Extended Reactions

Eastern's journey this conference has been a test of grit and finding the right pieces to make their game click. And when it comes to sharp shooting, Steven Guinchard has been their "guin-chardian angel," delivering timely buckets when they needed it the most.

Guest team Eastern entered this conference with modest expectations. Unlike the Bay Area Dragons, who boast experienced international players and high-caliber imports, Eastern's roster is not as stacked. Their commitment to playing as a cohesive unit, however, has been the key to their success and has helped them secure a well-deserved quarterfinal spot.

Guinchard has been a standout beneficiary of Eastern's team-oriented style. With familiar names like Hayden Blankley, Glen Yang, and Kobey Lam drawing most of the defensive attention, Eastern has had to maximize contributions across the roster. Guinchard, in particular, thrives as an excellent finisher. With primary ball handlers like Yang and Lam consistently creating opportunities, Guinchard's ability to capitalize on these setups forces defenses to stay honest since every player on the floor is now a legitimate scoring threat.

While Guinchard's season averages of 7.9 points might not jump off the page, his efficiency tells the real story - he's shooting a scorching 56.7% from beyond the arc. Over Eastern's past two games, he's been even more impressive, averaging 16.5 points while hitting an absurd 77.8% of his 3s on 4.5 attempts per game. Guinchard may not light up the box scores like some of his teammates, but his ability to consistently knock down outside shots makes him invaluable.

The 32-year old player attributes much of his success to the relentless aggressiveness of his teammates. Their ability to generate paint touches opens up high-quality looks for shooters like him, who thrive on the perimeter. This symbiotic relationship highlights the essence of Eastern's identity: Play as a team to amplify individual strengths.

Steven Guinchard's range and ability to finish plays have made him an invaluable part of Eastern's run in the Commissioner's Cup. PBA Media Bureau

"Shots may fall in one game and sometimes it doesn't go in the next game. But I think we relied on our energy and aggressiveness to make shots," Guinchard said about his breakout game versus Terrafirma.

Of course, a shooter like Guinchard has tried out the 4-point line, where he has made a couple of them. Even though it's a shot that he does not hunt, the intrigue of being able to take and make these long balls is something Eastern can bank on as a X-factor moving forward.

"Looking at my teammates and seeing them all celebrating and being happy are what makes me still want to make more of those 4-point shots. Seeing your team being together like that makes me want even more," Guinchard said.

As Eastern juggles a grueling schedule across multiple leagues, Guinchard's reliability as an outside threat has become even more crucial. While most of his focus remains on the PBA, his presence gives Eastern an edge as they push through the challenges of their demanding campaign.

"If someone is not having a good game, someone has to step up. We just prepare hard for those games - so it's not a pressure for us to perform," Guinchard about him staying ready for Eastern.

But if there's one more aspect which has motivated Guinchard to play well in his first PBA stint, it may be because his wife, Jessrine Celiz, is from the Philippines. That's why even if the Taiwanese-French player is placed in a new setup, as part of a guest team, he feels at home knowing that support will come his way.

"My wife is Filipina, so I was pretty familiar with the Philippines," Guinchard said.

In terms of Guinchard's knowledge about the league itself, he admits that much of what he knows comes from his wife and her family, who have been avid followers of the PBA for years. Their deep familiarity with the league's history, players, and culture has given him valuable insights and a unique perspective as he adjusts to the competition.

"My wife and her family had been watching the PBA since forever, and they know more than I do, having been familiar with the PBA," said Guinchard.

As Eastern pushes further into the conference, Guinchard's steady presence on the court and his unrelenting work ethic will remain key to their success. Whether it's draining corner 3s, stepping into deep 4-point territory, or simply playing his role to perfection, Guinchard has proven to be a valuable piece of Eastern's puzzle. His selflessness and ability to deliver in high-pressure moments exemplify the team-first mentality that has been Eastern's hallmark in this conference.

Beyond his contributions on the court, Guinchard's connection to the Philippines has given his journey a personal touch. His wife and her family's deep passion for basketball have given him a sense of belonging in the PBA and inspired him to embrace the league's culture wholeheartedly. This support system, combined with his team's cohesion, has created the perfect environment for Guinchard to thrive in his first PBA stint.