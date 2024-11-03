Open Extended Reactions

Here we are, spring has completely sprung, the air is warm and thick with the scent of the Flemington roses. The first Tuesday in November has arrived, which means it is time to run the Melbourne Cup around the famous 3200 metres.

We have all the details you need to pick a winner in the big one.

TAB fixed odds correct as of 8pm AEDT, 3rd November, 2024 (please visit tab.com.au for the latest).

Getty Images 1. VAUBAN (FR) - TAB Odds: $6 Form: 11x0x24312

Career Win%: 40 Place%: 75

First start for a new trainer after having a seven-week spell. Quick out of a good barrier so it should be well clear of any early trouble. Last won two starts back in York. Could be one of the contenders.

Getty Images 2. BUCKAROO (GB) - TAB Odds: $6.50 Form: 5356x81122

Career Win%: 23 Place%: 55

Finished strongly to take second place in the Caulfield Cup on a soft track. Has had two wins from five starts this preparation and with the magic man Joao Moreira aboard will be among the chances.

Getty Images 3. CIRCLE OF FIRE (GB) - TAB Odds: $41 Form: 3x4411x890

Career Win%: 23 Place%: 54

Jumps from an awkward barrier having struggled so far this preparation. Ran 10th in the Caulfield Cup last start, but will appreciate the extra distance here. Won't be carrying my money, so that's one advantage it has.

Getty Images 4. WARP SPEED (JPN) - TAB Odds: $26 Form: x414x325x0

Career Win%: 17 Place%: 48

Was well beaten in the Caulfield Cup last start after a six-month spell. Will be better for that run, prefers the ground dry and has a nice draw for this. Would need to turn things around to win.

Getty Images 5. KOVALICA (NZ) - TAB Odds: $21 Form: 95365x3426

Career Win%: 25 Place%: 50

Eased back to finish 6th last start in the Cox Plate. Has proven ability over the longer distance, so the step up will suit. One to consider for your exotics as a place finish would not surprise.

Getty Images 6. SHARP 'N' SMART (NZ) - TAB Odds: $61 Form: x3669x0203

Career Win%: 27 Place%: 59

Showed great improvement to finish third in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup over 2500m last start. Will need to improve again if it is to have any chance here.

Getty Images 7. JUST FINE (IRE) - TAB Odds: $51 Form: 0x85x05010

Career Win%: 28 Place%: 40

Was up the front early in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup last start over 2500m, but faded badly to finish last. Could be one of the front runners again here, but unlikely to be collecting any trophies.

Getty Images 8 LAND LEGEND (FR) - TAB Odds: $17 Form: 755x1x0613

Career Win%: 23 Place%: 46

Ran on well to finish third in the Caulfield Cup last start, after winning at Randwick the run before aver 2400m. Will appreciate the wide open spaces of Flemington and the extra distance and a win here wouldn't surprise.

Getty Images 9. ABSURDE (FR) - TAB Odds: $9 Form: 1x7F41x41x

Career Win%: 29 Place%: 67

First run for a new trainer after a lengthy spell. Ran well in last year's Melbourne Cup and has had a similar preparation this time.

Getty Images

10. ATHABASCAN (FR) - TAB Odds: $51 Form: x6442x8001

Career Win%: 14 Place%: 41

Last start won the St Leger at Randwick over 2600m. Certainly not one of the worst starters and jumps from a nice gate.

Getty Images

11. KNIGHT'S CHOICE - TAB Odds: $151 Form: 24234x9005

Career Win%: 23 Place%: 45

Finished fifth in the Bendigo Cup last start, five lengths behind Sea King. Before that he was well back at the finish of the Caulfield Cup. One for the Newcastle fans, let's hope it finishes closer to the front of the pack.

Getty Images 12. OKITA SOUSHI (IRE) - TAB Odds: $14 Form: 13x00x8021

Career Win%: 28 Place%: 61

Won the Moonee Valley Gold Cup over 2500m last start. Should race on the speed and is among the main chances. Jockey Jamie Kah is returning to her best form.

Getty Images 13. ONESMOOTHOPERATOR (USA) - TAB Odds: $8 Form: 42882x1741

Career Win%: 13 Place%: 55

Won the Geelong Cup last start, which has always proven to be a strong indicator for this race. With one of the world's top jockeys in Craig Williams on board, I'll be having a bit of my hard earned on it. One for the Sade fans.

Getty Images 14. ZARDOZI - TAB Odds: $15 Form: 132x665245

Career Win%: 32 Place%: 53

Short back-up of three days after finishing fifth in the Empire Rose over 1600m on Derby Day. Before that he ran on well for fourth in the Caulfield Cup. Has won twice previously at Flemington and carries the flag for Godolphin this year.

Getty Images 15. SEA KING (GB) - TAB Odds: $9.50 Form: 4x110136x1

Career Win%: 35 Place%: 50

In its last start, first up after a spell, it won the Bendigo Cup over 2400m. In form and could be a genuine threat if he can rattle on over the 3200m. One for the fans of naval helicopters.

Getty Images 16. VALIANT KING (GB) - TAB Odds: $126 Form: 212256x009

Career Win%: 9 Place%: 45

Has struggled so far this preparation, finishing ninth in the Caulfield Cup last start. He has a nasty barrier for the Cup and is unlikely to trouble the better horses. One for all the old Chrysler fans out there.

Getty Images 17. FANCY MAN (IRE) - TAB Odds: $126 Form: x58610x536

Career Win%: 19 Place%: 52

Finished 10 lengths behind the winner of the Caulfield Cup last start on a soft track. Won't be far away in the run and has the speed to overcome a bad barrier. But I don't fancy his chances.

Getty Images 18. INTERPRETATION (IRE) - TAB Odds: $21 Form: 916x000862

Career Win%: 17 Place%: 35

Ran second in the Geelong Cup last start over 2400m. Has been hitting the line nicely in recent starts and could be ready to spring a surprise in this.

Getty Images

19. MANZOICE - TAB Odds: $126 Form: 88520x2307

Career Win%: 10 Place%: 33

Finished four lengths off the pace in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup last start. Has won twice in a 21-race career and will be a real shot of picking up that last place prize in the office sweep.

Getty Images 20. MOSTLY CLOUDY (IRE) - TAB Odds: $81 Form: x23622x440

Career Win%: 24 Place%: 52

Did nothing to impress last start at Flemington finishing second last over 2520m. Has had a 31-day spell and will be wearing the blinkers again. One for fans of Melbourne's weather.

Getty Images 21. POSITIVITY (NZ) - TAB Odds: $126 Form: 81291x2178

Career Win%: 33 Place%: 50

Faded to finish eighth last start in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup and won at Caulfield three runs back. Wide barrier is a concern as is its ability to run the 3200m.

Getty Images 22. SAINT GEORGE (GB) - TAB Odds: $23 Form: 31123x8495

Career Win%: 20 Place%: 50

Ran on strongly to finish midfield last start in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup over 2500m. Not without hope over the extra distance. One for the Dragons fans, and hopefully not as disappointing.

Getty mages 23. THE MAP - TAB Odds: $51 Form: 12211x9056

Career Win%: 28 Place%: 47

Loves Flemington although has struggled for form of late. Last start it finished sixth in the Geelong Cup over 2400m. Should handle the distance but lacks the class to win this. One for the Dora the Explorer fans.

AAP Racing and Sports 24. TRUST IN YOU (NZ) - TAB Odds: $151 Form: 1626x63044

Career Win%: 13 Place%: 33

Finished fourth in the St Leger over 2600m at Randwick last start. Has had four wins in a career of 30 starts, and none of those were in recent memory. Could battle Manzoice for the last place prize in the office sweep.