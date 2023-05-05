Canelo Alvarez returns to his home city of Guadalajara, Mexico for the first time in more than a decade to defend his super middleweight undisputed championship against London's John Ryder at Akron Stadium on Saturday.

Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs), is a big favorite (-2000 according to Caesars Sportsbook) to defeat Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) who's fighting for the first time in Mexico and only his fourth time outside of the UK.

Ryder has some power and is mentally tough. He has won four consecutive fights following a controversial defeat against Callum Smith in November 2019. He has the tools to disrupt Alvarez's rhythm and a sneaky right hook.

Alvarez had an uneven 2022, losing to Dmitry Bivol challenging for the WBC light heavyweight title last May, and then defending his super middleweight titles against Gennadiy Golovkin in September. He's one of boxing's top stars and one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Can Ryder score the upset? Two-division champion and current ESPN boxing analyst Timothy Bradley Jr. breaks down the super middleweight matchup.