David Benavidez scored the biggest win of his career with a unanimous decision victory over Caleb Plant on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Plant jumped out to an early lead on the strength of his jab and movement in the large, 22-by-22 ring, but Benavidez was able to hurt his opponent on several occasions.

Benavidez's nonstop pressure wore Plant down over the second half of the super middleweight fight, and Benavidez prevailed by scores of 115-113, 116-112 and 117-111.

Afterward, Benavidez called out undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez, who defends his title May 6 against John Ryder.

"I have a lot of respect for Canelo Alvarez, but he has to give me that shot now," said Benavidez, ESPN's No. 2 super middleweight. "That's what everybody wants to see in September. ... I don't think he's trying to avoid me; I just believe he has a lot of options."