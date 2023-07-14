Boxing star Gervonta Davis was released from a Baltimore jail on Friday, a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services confirmed to ESPN.

Davis, 28, served 44 days at a detention center after a judge ruled on June 1 that he violated the terms of his house arrest.

Davis was sentenced to 90 days of home detention at the home of his trainer, Calvin Ford, after pleading guilty in May to four counts stemming from a November 2020 crash that injured four people, including a pregnant woman.

Instead, Davis moved to a luxury hotel and then a new home, without permission, the Maryland state's attorney's office said last month.

Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Althea Handy, who presided over Davis' case, did not give permission for either move, and as a result ordered Davis to serve out the remainder of his sentence at the city's jail.

Davis' then-attorney, Michael Tomko, indicated that the address his client gave at sentencing for serving his home detention was too small for the boxer and his security detail, a state's attorney's office spokesperson said in June.

Davis was also sentenced to three years' probation and 200 hours of community service in May. That ruling came down less than two weeks after Davis scored a seventh-round TKO victory over Ryan Garcia in the biggest fight of his career.