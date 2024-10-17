Open Extended Reactions

Actress Sydney Sweeney is channeling her inner boxer for her next film.

On Tuesday, the actress revealed on Instagram a new look of the role she'll be playing as International Hall of Fame boxer Christy Martin in a biopic directed by David Michôd.

"Well the cats out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here's a little [behind the scenes] from my film I'm working on right now," Sweeney wrote on her Instagram caption.

Sweeney, 27, posted photos on her Instagram in baggy training attire and a mullet hairstyle.

"Over the past few months, I've been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman -- a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring," Sweeney wrote. "Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I'm honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. More to come soon."

Michôd co-wrote the biopic -- which is currently untitled -- with Mirrah Foulkes. The film tells the story of Martin and her journey to fame in the 1990s as America's most successful female boxer.

The cast also features Ben Foster, who will act as Martin's husband, James, Merritt Weaver, Ethan Embry and Katy O'Brien.

Martin won the super welterweight title in 2009 before surviving an attack from her husband in 2010.

She became the first woman to be inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in 2016, and also the first woman to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2020. Martin finished her boxing career with a record of 49-7-3.

According to Deadline, Sweeney has a bit of a combat background and is using the film as a way to fall back in love with the sport.

"I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I've been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body," Sweeney said. "Christy's story isn't a light one, it's physically and emotionally demanding, there's a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.

"I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn't allow it to defeat her. It's powerful, and emotional."

The film, which is currently in production, has no timetable for when it will hit theaters.