The UConn Huskies and San Diego State Aztecs will face off on Monday night from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas for the chance to make history. After one of the most exciting tournaments in recent memory, it all comes down to the NCAA Championship game as the Aztecs look to win their first title, while UConn looks to secure their first one since 2014. The Huskies are 4-0 in their previous appearances in a national championship game, winning four from 1999-2004.

Our betting experts have got you covered for Monday night with tips and picks for the game to help bettors make smart wagering decisions.

All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

(5) San Diego State vs. (4) UConn

7 p.m. ET, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Line: UConn (-7)

Money Line: San Diego State (-350) UConn (+275)

Total: 132.5 points BPI Projected winner: UConn (74.3)

The UConn Huskies opened as 7-point favorites over the San Diego State Aztecs and have dominated their opponents throughout the Tournament. What are your thoughts on the total and the spread and how do you see this game shaping out?

Kezirian: If I had to play it, I would lay the points. UConn just looks too formidable on both ends. The Huskies have enough size to prevent the Aztecs from dominating the boards and creating extra possessions. Offensively, they have multiple guys who can shoot from distance and their polished halfcourt offense creates plenty of opportunities for Adama Sanogo on the blocks. However, it's one game and this point spread is quite high. San Diego State has found a way to grind out wins so it's hard to envision them losing convincingly but UConn has covered every game in this tourney. I am passing but UConn probably covers.

Borzello: I lean toward what Doug said. The spread feels really solid, but if it goes one way, I think it would be UConn covering. Because of the way San Diego State plays -- low number of possessions, game played mostly in the half-court -- the Aztecs should be able to stay in the game regardless. UConn has won all 16 of its games against non-Big East opponents by double-digits, while San Diego State has only lost one game by double-digits -- and that came back at the Maui Invitational in late December. But the Huskies are built to win at different tempos, their defense is operating at an incredibly high level right now and Andre Jackson will be able to not only neutralize Matt Bradley but jumpstart their transition game.

Fulghum: I would lay the points with UConn... but also think there is some value in attacking the team totals. UConn's offense has scored 70+ points in every game they've played in this tournament. Despite San Diego State's physically imposing defense, I think the Huskies can dictate tempo and game script going over 69.5 points.

Fortenbaugh: UConn -7. No reason to deboard this train now. They've won their five tournament matchups by an average of 20.6 points per game, with all five wins coming by double digits. San Diego State just knocked down 50 percent of their three-pointers in that come-from-behind win over Florida Atlantic. Do we see that happening again for a team shot below the national average from 3-point range during the season? I think not. Look for UConn's free throw shooting to be the difference in this one.

Dolan: I'd have to lay the points with the Huskies. UConn was immediately bet up for a reason. The Huskies have covered every game this tournament, covering tournament games by an average of 16 PPG, which is the second best mark by any team entering the national title game since 1985. UConn ranks top 10 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. San Diego State has a great defense, but that crumbled in the first half against Florida Atlantic, helping snap the Aztecs 12-game under streak.