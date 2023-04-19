2023 Stanley Cup playoffs: First-round series, futures, Conn Smythe odds

Anita Marks and Greg Wyshynski discuss the odds of a Western Conference squad taking the Stanley Cup home. (1:25)

Wednesday's Stanley Cup playoff action continues as the Carolina Hurricanes, Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, and Los Angeles Kings look to take a two-game lead while the New York Islanders, Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars, and Edmonton Oilers look to even the score.

The Boston Bruins will be without captain Patrice Bergeron, but they remain heavy favorites both in their series and in the Stanley Cup futures.

You can find all four of tonight's games on ESPN and ESPN2.

All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and will updated at the end of each night's games.

Resources: Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Daily lines | Bracket, highlights, and more

Stanley Cup playoff series odds

2023 Stanley Cup championship odds >>> Per Caesars Sportsbook Team Stanley Cup Futures Boston Bruins +320 Colorado Avalanche +700 Edmonton Oilers +850 Carolina Hurricanes +1000 Toronto Maple Leafs +1000 New Jersey Devils +1200 New York Rangers +1200 Vegas Golden Knights +1200 Dallas Stars +1600 Tampa Bay Lightning +1800 Minnesota Wild +2200 Los Angeles Kings +2500 Florida Panthers +3500 Winnipeg Jets +4500 New York Islanders +5000 Seattle Kraken +6000