After a thrilling Week 4 that saw the Ohio State Buckeyes defeat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a 17-14 nailbiter, Sam Hartman and company will head to Durham to face Riley Leonard and the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils. The Fighting Irish opened as 5.5-point favorites over the Blue Devils ahead of the prime-time matchup. Elsewhere in Week 1, another Top 25 showdown will be featured in the afternoon slot, when Quinn Ewers and the No. 3 Texas Longhorns face Jaylon Daniels and the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks. With both teams undefeated, Kansas could look to make a statement against a Longhorns team that opened as a 17-point favorite.
Here are the betting lines, money lines and totals for Week 4 of the college football season.
All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.
No. 10 Utah at No. 19 Oregon State (-3)
Friday, 9 p.m. ET, Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon
Money Line: Utah (+115); Oregon State (-135)
Game Total: 45.5 points
FPI Favorite: Oregon State by 3.1 (58.3% chance to win outright)
No. 6 Penn State (-26) at Northwestern
Saturday, noon ET, Ryan Field, Evanston, Illinois
Money Line: Penn State (-4500); Northwestern (+1550)
Game Total: 46 points
FPI Favorite: Penn State by 23.9 (93.4% chance to win outright)
No. 8 USC (-23) at Colorado
Saturday, noon ET, Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado
Money Line: USC (-14500); Colorado (+800)
Game Total: 73.5 points
FPI Favorite: USC by 19.8 (89.7% chance to win outright)
No. 22 Florida at Kentucky (-3)
Saturday, noon ET, Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky
Money Line: Florida (+135); Kentucky (-160)
Game Total: 46 points
FPI Favorite: Kentucky by 0.7 (52% chance to win outright)
No. 1 Georgia (-16) at Auburn
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama
Money Line: Georgia (-800); Auburn (+550)
Game Total: 47.5 points
FPI Favorite: Georgia by 13.9 (81.9% chance to win outright)
No. 2 Michigan (-18) at Nebraska
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska
Money Line: Michigan (-1100); Nebraska (+700)
Game Total: 41 points
FPI Favorite: Michigan by 17.8 (87.6% chance to win outright)
No. 24 Kansas at No. 3 Texas (-17)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas
Money Line: Kansas (+600); Texas (-900)
Game Total: 62 points
FPI Favorite: Texas by 24.2 (93.5% chance to win outright)
No. 23 Missouri (-13) at Vanderbilt
Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Money Line: Missouri (-550); Vanderbilt (+400)
Game Total: 56.5 points
FPI Favorite: Missouri by 12.8 (80.2% chance to win outright)
No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss (-3)
Saturday, 6 p.m. ET, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Mississippi
Money Line: LSU (-140); Ole Miss (+118)
Game Total: 63 points
FPI Favorite: Ole Miss by 2.4 (56.5% chance to win outright)
No. 9 Oregon (-27) at Stanford
Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ET, Stanford Stadium, Stanford, California
Money Line: Oregon (-10000); Stanford (+2000)
Game Total: 61 points
FPI Favorite: Oregon by 30.2 (96.6% chance to win outright)
Iowa State at No. 14 Oklahoma (-20)
Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma
Money Line: Iowa State (+800); Oklahoma (+1400)
Game Total: 48.5 points
FPI Favorite: Oklahoma by 25.4 (94.3% chance to win outright)
No. 11 Notre Dame (-5.5) at No. 17 Duke
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, North Carolina
Money Line: Notre Dame (-205); Duke (+170)
Game Total: 51 points
FPI Favorite: Notre Dame by 7.6 (69.4% chance to win outright)
South Carolina at No. 21 Tennessee (-11.5)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee
Money Line: South Carolina (+345); Tennessee (-455)
Game Total: 62 points
FPI Favorite: Tennessee by 8 (70.3% chance to win outright)
No. 12 Alabama (-14.5) at Mississippi State
Saturday, 9 p.m. ET, Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Mississippi
Money Line: Alabama (-600); Mississippi State (+430)
Game Total: 48.5 points
FPI Favorite: Alabama by 18 (87.7% chance to win outright)
No. 7 Washington (-17.5) at Arizona
Saturday, 10 p.m. ET, Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona
Money Line: Washington (-1000); Arizona (+650)
Game Total: 69.5 points
FPI Favorite: Washington by 16.3 (85.6% chance to win outright)
Nevada at No. 25 Fresno State (-24.5)
Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, California
Money Line: Nevada (+1450); Fresno State (-4000)
Game Total: 54.5 points
FPI Favorite: Fresno State by 25.1 (94.2% chance to win outright)