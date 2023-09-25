After a thrilling Week 4 that saw the Ohio State Buckeyes defeat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a 17-14 nailbiter, Sam Hartman and company will head to Durham to face Riley Leonard and the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils. The Fighting Irish opened as 5.5-point favorites over the Blue Devils ahead of the prime-time matchup. Elsewhere in Week 1, another Top 25 showdown will be featured in the afternoon slot, when Quinn Ewers and the No. 3 Texas Longhorns face Jaylon Daniels and the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks. With both teams undefeated, Kansas could look to make a statement against a Longhorns team that opened as a 17-point favorite.

Here are the betting lines, money lines and totals for Week 4 of the college football season.

All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

No. 10 Utah at No. 19 Oregon State (-3)

Friday, 9 p.m. ET, Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon

Money Line: Utah (+115); Oregon State (-135)

Game Total: 45.5 points

FPI Favorite: Oregon State by 3.1 (58.3% chance to win outright)

No. 6 Penn State (-26) at Northwestern

Saturday, noon ET, Ryan Field, Evanston, Illinois

Money Line: Penn State (-4500); Northwestern (+1550)

Game Total: 46 points

FPI Favorite: Penn State by 23.9 (93.4% chance to win outright)

No. 8 USC (-23) at Colorado

Saturday, noon ET, Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado

Money Line: USC (-14500); Colorado (+800)

Game Total: 73.5 points

FPI Favorite: USC by 19.8 (89.7% chance to win outright)

No. 22 Florida at Kentucky (-3)

Saturday, noon ET, Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky

Money Line: Florida (+135); Kentucky (-160)

Game Total: 46 points

FPI Favorite: Kentucky by 0.7 (52% chance to win outright)

No. 1 Georgia (-16) at Auburn

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama

Money Line: Georgia (-800); Auburn (+550)

Game Total: 47.5 points

FPI Favorite: Georgia by 13.9 (81.9% chance to win outright)

No. 2 Michigan (-18) at Nebraska

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska

Money Line: Michigan (-1100); Nebraska (+700)

Game Total: 41 points

FPI Favorite: Michigan by 17.8 (87.6% chance to win outright)

No. 24 Kansas at No. 3 Texas (-17)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

Money Line: Kansas (+600); Texas (-900)

Game Total: 62 points

FPI Favorite: Texas by 24.2 (93.5% chance to win outright)

No. 23 Missouri (-13) at Vanderbilt

Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Money Line: Missouri (-550); Vanderbilt (+400)

Game Total: 56.5 points

FPI Favorite: Missouri by 12.8 (80.2% chance to win outright)

No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss (-3)

Saturday, 6 p.m. ET, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Mississippi

Money Line: LSU (-140); Ole Miss (+118)

Game Total: 63 points

FPI Favorite: Ole Miss by 2.4 (56.5% chance to win outright)

No. 9 Oregon (-27) at Stanford

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ET, Stanford Stadium, Stanford, California

Money Line: Oregon (-10000); Stanford (+2000)

Game Total: 61 points

FPI Favorite: Oregon by 30.2 (96.6% chance to win outright)

Iowa State at No. 14 Oklahoma (-20)

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma

Money Line: Iowa State (+800); Oklahoma (+1400)

Game Total: 48.5 points

FPI Favorite: Oklahoma by 25.4 (94.3% chance to win outright)

No. 11 Notre Dame (-5.5) at No. 17 Duke

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, North Carolina

Money Line: Notre Dame (-205); Duke (+170)

Game Total: 51 points

FPI Favorite: Notre Dame by 7.6 (69.4% chance to win outright)

South Carolina at No. 21 Tennessee (-11.5)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

Money Line: South Carolina (+345); Tennessee (-455)

Game Total: 62 points

FPI Favorite: Tennessee by 8 (70.3% chance to win outright)

No. 12 Alabama (-14.5) at Mississippi State

Saturday, 9 p.m. ET, Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Mississippi

Money Line: Alabama (-600); Mississippi State (+430)

Game Total: 48.5 points

FPI Favorite: Alabama by 18 (87.7% chance to win outright)

No. 7 Washington (-17.5) at Arizona

Saturday, 10 p.m. ET, Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona

Money Line: Washington (-1000); Arizona (+650)

Game Total: 69.5 points

FPI Favorite: Washington by 16.3 (85.6% chance to win outright)

Nevada at No. 25 Fresno State (-24.5)

Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, California

Money Line: Nevada (+1450); Fresno State (-4000)

Game Total: 54.5 points

FPI Favorite: Fresno State by 25.1 (94.2% chance to win outright)