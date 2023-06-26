The college football recruiting trail has heated up significantly over the past month, as nearly 50 prospects ranked in the 2024 ESPN 300 have announced their commitments in the month of June.

That list includes five-star defensive end Jamonta Waller committing to Florida last Monday, five-star ILB Sammy Brown committing to Clemson on June 5 and top-30 recruits Bryce West and Jerrick Gibson committing to Ohio State and Texas, respectively, on Saturday.

Still, there are many recruits who are planning to announce their decisions in the coming days. Here are six ESPN 300 recruits who plan to make their decisions public, the schools that could have the inside track and how each prospect can make a difference at the next level.

JacQawn McRoy, OT

2024 ESPN 300 ranking: 57

HT: 6-8 | WT: 360 | Pinson, Alabama

Schools in the mix: Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss, Oregon

McRoy is a massive offensive tackle ranked No. 2 at his position. In the past few months, he has taken visits to the schools listed and a handful of others.