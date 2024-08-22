Open Extended Reactions

The college quarterback landscape has a different look heading into the 2024 season, at least at the top.

Heisman Trophy winners Caleb Williams (USC, 2022) and Jayden Daniels (LSU, 2023) are gone, selected with the top two picks of the NFL draft. North Carolina Drake Maye followed at No. 3, and three other QB mainstays -- Washington's Michael Penix Jr., Michigan's J.J. McCarthy and Oregon's Bo Nix -- went within the top 12 picks.

So, who's left? Georgia's Carson Beck is back for his second season as the Bulldogs' starter, chasing a national championship and possibly the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NFL draft. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders remains one of the more talked-about and polarizing players in college football, with his success early on last season putting him on the NFL radar. Texas' Quinn Ewers seemingly has been in college a lot longer than he actually has -- he only turned 21 in March -- and enters his third season as the Longhorns' starter, if he can hold off Arch Manning.

Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Arizona's Noah Fifita both remain with their teams despite coaching changes. Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart and Missouri's Brady Cook are back to lead their teams on possible CFP runs, while Utah's Cam Rising, Kansas' Jalon Daniels and Texas A&M's Conner Weigman are among those returning from significant injuries.

The quarterback transfer portal featured some notable moves, including Cam Ward from Washington State to Miami, Dillon Gabriel from Oklahoma to Oregon, Riley Leonard from Duke to Notre Dame, Kyle McCord from Ohio State to Syracuse, Will Howard from Kansas State to Ohio State and DJ Uiagalelei from Oregon State to Florida State.

There are also big-name quarterbacks seeking breakout seasons, such as Penn State's Drew Allar, as well as some who waited their turn and will finally get a chance, such as USC's Miller Moss and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier. Several young players are generating buzz, too, such as Kansas State's Avery Johnson, Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold and Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava.

I spoke with more than 25 head coaches and defensive assistants (mostly coordinators) during the spring and summer to gather intel on the top returning quarterbacks and what to expect -- both good and bad -- this fall. Not every quarterback is represented below, but there's a solid sampling of names. Most coaches spoke anonymously, but a few went on the record to address players they have coached or faced.

Here's what they shared.

