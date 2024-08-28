ESPN's 2024 college football preseason all-transfer team

Open Extended Reactions

More than 2,000 college football players transferred to FBS programs ahead of the 2024 season. But only 26 could earn spots on ESPN's preseason All-Transfer Team.

Our All-Transfer first- and second-team selections, all of them newcomers who joined their current program this offseason, are a mix of high-profile stars, proven veteran starters, young blue-chip talent and under-the-radar pickups ready for breakthrough seasons. How they fare in the months ahead will go a long way toward determining who can contend in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.

On Monday, we ranked college football's top 100 newcomers. Here's a closer look at the players poised to emerge as the best of the best.

OFFENSE

QB: Dillon Gabriel, Oregon (via Oklahoma)

Gabriel is without question the most experienced and productive quarterback to ever enter the transfer portal as a 49-game starter who'll have an opportunity to break several NCAA career records, including passing yards and touchdowns. The ESPN preseason second-team All-American could also become the first player in the sport's history to earn first-team all-conference honors in three leagues. After shining at UCF and Oklahoma, Gabriel stayed in school for an extra year to make one more run at a national championship. The preseason No. 3 Ducks have surrounded him with an awful lot of talent and look ready for a deep College Football Playoff run.

Second team: Cam Ward, Miami (via Washington State)