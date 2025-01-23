Open Extended Reactions

Like any class, college football's crop of 2022 recruits has some high-profile hits along with some notable whiffs. Evaluating and projecting high schoolers is a difficult exercise any year. The disjointed nature of evaluation during the global pandemic in the 2020 and 2021 prep cycles only added to the challenge for college programs.

The nation's No. 1 prospect, Walter Nolen, is a likely first-round pick, even if his impact across three SEC seasons with Texas A&M and Ole Miss didn't quite live up to his ranking. Travis Hunter ranked No. 2 in the 2022 class and somehow exceeded expectations as a two-way sensation after we evaluated him as a five-star corner.

Some, such as five-star defensive tackle and No. 3 prospect Gabe Brownlow-Dindy, haven't panned out, but there are plenty of examples of undervalued recruits who developed into very productive college players and have become prominent NFL draft prospects.

With the benefit of three seasons of evaluation at the college level, we can better assess the overall impact of the 2022 recruiting class. Below, we reranked the 25 best players in that group based on how their scouting profiles have changed, their college production and potential impact at the next level.