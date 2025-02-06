Open Extended Reactions

Getting in position for a College Football Playoff berth is about much more than signing multiple top-10 recruiting classes.

These days it requires a delicate combination of recruiting impact freshmen, retaining as much of those classes as possible (particularly the top players) and making the right decisions in the transfer portal to upgrade your roster and fill in the gaps.

As the 2025 recruiting cycle ends and the 12-team CFP era rolls on, here is a look at four teams that have improved their chances of securing a playoff spot, and, maybe winning it all, as long as their transfers contribute as expected and they get production from some youth in their current class of recruits.

Recruiting class rank: No. 1

For many schools, a change at quarterback is a big concern. But Texas starts the Arch Manning era poised to return to the playoff, thanks to some key defensive players returning and the No. 1 recruiting class coming in.