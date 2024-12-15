Open Extended Reactions

The Heisman Trophy is the most coveted hardware in college football, perhaps all of sports.

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is the most recent winner of the award, becoming the first Heisman winner and finalist from Colorado since Rashaan Salaam won in 1994.

Hunter's Heisman victory puts him alongside a long list of legendary college football players who hoisted the trophy. He, along with many other recipients, had pivotal moments from their seasons that helped them earn the award.

2024 -- Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado Buffaloes

play 1:01 Travis Hunter's 2024 Heisman campaign Check out some of Travis Hunter's best 2024 moments with Colorado as he makes his way to New York as a Heisman finalist.

Hunter was electric on both sides of the ball for the Buffaloes in 2024, with 14 receiving touchdowns that broke a single-season school record. He was the first player in Big 12 history to rank top-10 in receiving touchdowns and interceptions in a season and played 1,356 total snaps -- 434 more than any other FBS player. He's the first defensive player to win the award since Charles Woodson in 1997.

2023 -- Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU Tigers

play 2:01 Jayden Daniels gets it done in the air and on the ground in LSU's win Jayden Daniels throws three touchdowns and runs in a pair of scores to lead LSU to a 52-35 win over Florida.

Daniels caught fire during his final season at LSU, passing for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions. He added 1,135 rushing yards and another 10 touchdowns on the ground. His overall dominance was marred only by LSU's three-loss season, making Daniels just the second quarterback to win the Heisman with so many losses and without a win over a top 20 team (Paul Hornung and Notre Dame went 2-8 in 1956).

The one-time transfer from Arizona State had his signature moment during the 2023 season against Florida, when he passed for 372 yards, ran for another 234 and had five total touchdowns.

2022 -- Caleb Williams, QB, USC Trojans

play 1:32 Caleb Williams strikes Heisman pose after impressive drive Caleb Williams does a great job to keep the play alive for the completion, tops it off with a TD run later in the drive and then strikes the Heisman pose.

Williams shined in his first year at USC, finishing the regular season with 4,075 yards passing and 37 passing touchdowns. He also added 372 yards and 10 scores on the ground. His 47 total touchdowns were the most in the FBS this season. He led his Trojans squad to an 11-2 record, a top-10 finish in the final College Football Playoff rankings and a Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic berth.

There were a lot of jaw-dropping moments from Williams' season, but he solidified his Heisman status against Notre Dame. It began before the game when his nail design had an explicit barb toward the Fighting Irish.

Read more: Williams' Heisman season told by his nail art

Williams finished with 232 yards passing and one touchdown pass. He did damage on the ground as well, rushing for 35 yards and three scores. Williams eluded Notre Dame defenders all night en route to a 37-28 win.

Williams knew his performance was Heisman-worthy, hitting the pose after a touchdown run in the third quarter.

play 2:04 The best of Bryce Young's 2022 Heisman season at Alabama Take a look back at some of the top plays from Bryce Young's Heisman Trophy season with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2022.

Young became the second consecutive Alabama player to hoist the Heisman Trophy after former Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith won in 2020. Young, a first-year starter, finished the regular season with 4,322 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes.

The quarterback's defining moment came in the 2021 SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs. Young torched Georgia's top-rated defense for 421 yards passing and four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) en route to a 41-24 win. Young also led his squad to the top spot in the CFP rankings that year.

2020 -- DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama Crimson Tide

play 2:40 DeVonta Smith wins 2020 Heisman Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith is announced as the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner.

Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since Desmond Howard of the Michigan Wolverines in 1991. Smith finished the regular season with 98 receptions for 1,511 yards, both tops in the nation that year. Including the postseason, he caught 23 touchdown passes in 2020, which was first in the country.

You could pick a few games as Smith's "Heisman moment," but his performance against LSU takes the cake. He carved up the Tigers for 231 yards receiving and three touchdowns on eight catches in a 55-17 win. But perhaps the most impactful moment of Smith's season was his motivational Heisman acceptance speech.

play 7:12 Burrow emotional thanking Coach O in Heisman speech Joe Burrow reflects on his Heisman Trophy win and shows his appreciation for LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

Burrow's 2019 campaign was historic on many fronts. His 48 regular-season touchdown passes and 77.9 completion percentage are Heisman records. Including the postseason, Burrow tossed 60 touchdown passes, which was an FBS record at the time.

Burrow, LSU's first Heisman recipient since Billy Cannon in 1959, led his team to its first CFP berth and a national championship with a 13-0 record

Burrow showed up in big games, including the Tigers' matchup against the Crimson Tide on Nov. 19, 2019. He threw for 393 yards and three touchdowns to help LSU snap an eight-game skid against its SEC rival with a 46-41 win.

Burrow delivered a moving Heisman acceptance speech, shouting out his hometown of Athens, Ohio.

2018 -- Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma Sooners

Murray's dual-threat abilities captivated the college football world and caused headaches for opposing defenses.

In 2018, Murray threw for 4,504 yards and 40 touchdowns while rushing for 892 yards and 11 scores. According to Heisman.com, Murray's 205.72 passer rating remains the highest for a Heisman-winning quarterback. He was the leader of an Oklahoma team that finished 12-1 and received a CFP berth.

Murray had plenty of eye-popping stat lines that season, but he put up video game numbers against the West Virginia Mountaineers. He finished with 364 yards passing, 114 yards rushing and four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) in a thrilling 59-56 win.

2017 -- Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma Sooners

play 5:22 Kyler Murray wins the Heisman Trophy Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray wins the 2018 Heisman Trophy, making it back-to-back years a Sooner has won the award.

According to Heisman.com, Mayfield's Heisman win was the first time a former walk-on earned the award since NCAA scholarships began in the 1950s. The 6-foot-1 signal-caller finished the 2017 regular season with 4,340 yards passing and 41 touchdowns. He also added 310 yards and five scores on the ground. Mayfield became the first senior to hoist the Heisman since Troy Smith in 2006.

One could view Mayfield's flag plant on the Ohio State Buckeyes' turf as a defining moment in his Heisman campaign. But his performance against the Oklahoma State Cowboys was simply unreal. He finished with 598 yards passing and six total touchdowns (five passing, one rushing). His Sooners squad needed every one of those scores, as it squeaked by its in-state rival 62-52.