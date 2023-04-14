SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- When Notre Dame added record-setting transfer Sam Hartman in January, the team seemingly had found its quarterback for a potential College Football Playoff push.

But Hartman's path to the starting job is far from guaranteed because of several factors, namely an improving challenger in Tyler Buchner. Notre Dame is not expecting to name a starter during spring practice, which concludes April 22, and could see Hartman and Buchner compete well into fall camp.

"The longer you can have a competition, the better, as long as it's making each other better," Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman told ESPN. "You want to keep it going as long as you can. We won't name a starter until we believe there's a clear-cut starter. Right now, it's a great competition, and I can foresee this going into the fall."

Hartman was the biggest prize in the winter's quarterback transfer market after setting ACC records for career touchdown passes (110) and 300-yard passing games (21), while finishing second in league history in passing yards (12,967). But he operated a distinct offense at Wake Forest based around fast tempo, no huddles and run-pass-option concepts. Hartman won 27 games and set all of Wake Forest's major passing records.

At Notre Dame, Hartman is adjusting to a pro-style offense that features huddles and snaps from under center. He transferred before Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees left for Alabama. After considering several external candidates, Freeman promoted tight ends coach Gerad Parker to offensive coordinator and hired Gino Guidugli from Wisconsin to coach quarterbacks.

"You say, 'Woe is me, this isn't what I came for,' and early, you say that to yourself," Hartman told ESPN. "But [the new coaches] have been great. When you've been around the same place for five years, it's sometimes hard to knock old habits, but it's been a good challenge for me to really try and learn it and go on the fly and get installs in and try to master it.

"It's definitely been challenging, but I've been trying to do the best I can."

Parker said Notre Dame's offense is "on the other side of the spectrum from what [Hartman] had been doing." Coaches say Hartman is making good progress in absorbing the changes, especially those before the ball is snapped. But Buchner has greater scheme familiarity after two years in the program.

Buchner opened the 2022 season as Notre Dame's starter but suffered a shoulder injury in a Week 2 loss to Marshall and missed the final 10 regular-season games. He returned for the Gator Bowl against South Carolina and passed for 274 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions, earning MVP honors after Notre Dame's 45-38 win.

"Tyler Buchner's not going to take a backseat to anybody," Guidugli said. "He's been the starting quarterback here. He's done an excellent job. Obviously, he's got a leg up on Sam in understanding the offense, and then we're also seeing in spring ball that he understands our defense. Tyler's a really smart kid, really competitive, and he's super talented."

Buchner said he's approaching the competition by focusing solely on himself, not Hartman. But he also has bonded with Hartman -- the two went bass fishing this week alongside fellow quarterback Steve Angeli. Buchner and Hartman knew each other previously since they both train with the same private coach in California.

"Bringing in someone like Sam, who's an extremely talented player, is only going to make me better," Buchner said. "He's been awesome. We've had such a good time and built up such a great relationship with him. It's surpassed my expectations."

Hartman contacted Buchner before the news broke of his transfer and has felt no tension in the quarterback room.

"It's a weird deal for both of us in the sense of, nobody's like, 'Hey, screw you, I'm taking the job,' but at the end of the day, there's only one quarterback for the Fighting Irish, and both of us want it," Hartman said. "But it's been cool. I'm genuinely surprised and really appreciate who he is and how he handles stuff. It's been a great relief."

Freeman is in no rush to name a starter, but will need to on a somewhat accelerated timeline as Notre Dame will begin summer training early before opening the season Aug. 26 against Navy in Dublin, Ireland.

"From Sam's time here to start in the winter to where we're at now, there's been an upward progression," Freeman said. "The same thing goes for Tyler Buchner. All I keep reminding them is we're on a road to August. Let's progress and continue to get better."