ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia took an intentional delay of game penalty on the first play of its G-Day spring game in honor of Chandler LeCroy and Devin Willock, the recruiting staff member and player who were killed in a car wreck in Athens in January.

The Bulldogs only lined up with no left guard on offense for the first play, and players took their helmets off to pay tribute to Willock and LeCroy and hugged one another after the penalty.

The January car wreck came hours after Georgia celebrated winning back-to-back College Football Playoff national championships with a parade and ceremony at Sanford Stadium. Former Georgia player Warren McClendon and another female staffer, Tory Bowles, were injured but survived.

Police said a 2021 Ford Expedition, driven by LeCroy, was going 104 mph when it crashed. A toxicology report indicated LeCroy's blood alcohol concentration was .197, about 2½ times the legal limit in Georgia.

Police also alleged in an arrest warrant that former Georgia star Jalen Carter, one of the top prospects in this month's NFL draft, was racing his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against the Ford Expedition driven by LeCroy at the time of the crash. Carter was given 12 months' probation and a $1,000 fine last month after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in relation to the crash.

Following the accident, Georgia coach Kirby Smart released a statement that read, "We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach."

Smart's statement continued, "Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible."

Willock played in all 15 games for the Bulldogs during the 2022 season, and was ranked the No. 39 guard prospect in the country and No. 17 prospect in New Jersey by ESPN Recruiting as a senior at Paramus Catholic High School in 2020.

A native of Toccoa, Georgia, LeCroy had received a bachelor's degree and master's degree in sports management and policy from UGA, according to her LinkedIn account. LeCroy had been with the team as a recruiting analyst since May 2021.