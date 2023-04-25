With QB Tyler Buchner entering the transfer portal, check out some of his top plays for Notre Dame. (1:12)

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Buchner's imminent entrance to the portal will make him the most accomplished quarterback to enter in the spring period, and there is expected to be a strong market for his services.

He enters with a willingness to return to Notre Dame if he doesn't like his options, sources told ESPN.

Buchner entered the offseason with some momentum after starting the Fighting Irish's 45-38 victory over South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, going 18 of 33 for 273 yards with three touchdown and three interceptions. He began the 2022 season as the starter in the first two games against Ohio State and Marshall before suffering a shoulder injury against the Thundering Herd.

Buchner enters the 2023 season as a junior but has three years of eligibility remaining because he played just three games during the 2022 season as a sophomore, which makes him eligible for a redshirt season.

One logical landing spot for Buchner would be Alabama. Other schools that have shown interest in portal quarterbacks this spring include TCU and Stanford.

Former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees left the Irish for the Crimson Tide this offseason. It became increasingly clear in Alabama's spring game on Saturday that the program lacks a clear-cut starter.

Nick Saban was lukewarm in his endorsement of any Crimson Tide quarterback after the spring game, and the coach left the door open in his postgame comments about the Crimson Tide looking at the transfer portal as a possible solution at the position.

Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson, the two Alabama players vying to replace Bryce Young as starting quarterback, struggled during the spring game, throwing a combined three interceptions while completing fewer than half of their passes.

Buchner, who was ranked No. 41 in ESPN 300 class of 2021, entered Notre Dame as one of Brian Kelly's most heralded quarterback prospects during the coach's tenure.

Buchner battled with Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman this spring. Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman was consistent with his comments this spring that Buchner had a good chance to win the job this fall because of his familiarity with the system. If Buchner did decide to return to Notre Dame, he would continue to battle Hartman for the starting job.

Hartman transferred to the Irish as the ACC career leader in touchdown passes with 110 in five seasons at Wake Forest, and is second in ACC history with 12,967 career passing yards.

Buchner, from La Mesa, California, had offers out of high school from multiple programs, including Alabama, TCU, Georgia, USC and Michigan.