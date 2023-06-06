Relive some of the Clemson Tigers' best plays from their ACC winning college football season in 2022. (2:28)

Four-star wide receiver Bryant Wesco became the latest recruit to join Clemson's burgeoning 2024 class when he committed on Tuesday.

The Midlothian High School (Texas) product, the No. 23 overall recruit in the class, is the third ESPN 300 prospect to pledge for head coach Dabo Swinney & Co. in less than 24 hours. Linebacker Sammy Brown (No. 17 overall) announced on Monday, and wide receiver T.J. Moore (No. 265 overall) followed by committing on Tuesday morning.

Clemson's 2024 class is ranked 15th by ESPN and now has eight ESPN 300 commits, tied for third most with South Carolina and Ohio State.

"I would like to go to a school that has an offense that's prioritizing and then getting the ball into the receivers' hands," Wesco told ESPN about what he was looking for. "Not necessarily every play but [a program that] will have an offense set around letting the receivers make a name for themselves and making big plays.

"And also an explosive offense with a great coach who has a great mindset, who cares about his players' health and cares about their future."

Wesco, the No. 5-ranked wide receiver in the class, was on his official visit to Clemson this past weekend. He also considered LSU, TCU, USC and Tennessee.

Wesco had planned to take official visits to LSU, TCU and Tennessee later in June, but instead he becomes the highest-ranked receiver to commit to Clemson since Beaux Collins (No. 48 overall, No. 4 WR) in 2021.

Wesco and Moore will try to help get the Tigers' passing game back on track. After ranking in the top two in the ACC from 2018 to '20 -- and sixth nationally in 2020 -- Clemson's passing offense finished 11th in the conference in 2021 and sixth in 2022.

"I'm really comfortable," Wesco said. "I feel very confident in the choice I made and the school that I picked. I'm 100 percent committed to them and I know that they're 100 percent committed to me and helping me in my future."

During his junior season in 2022, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Wesco had 58 receptions for 1,206 yards and 18 TDs. He also runs track and finished fifth in the triple jump at the Texas 5A state meet last month, and he hopes to also run track for the Tigers.

"I'd say it's smooth and I play fast when it comes to running routes," he said. "Whenever I get the ball in my hands, I just head straight to the end zone, and I play fairly physical whenever the ball's in the air. I'll make it. I'll go play through the contact and go up and get the catch whenever there's people around."