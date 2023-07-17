Vanderbilt has signed coach Clark Lea to a contract extension, the school announced Monday.

Terms were not disclosed but sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel that Lea received a three-year extension that will carry him through the 2029 football season.

"Vanderbilt is home, it is such an honor for me to lead our football program," Lea, 41, said in a statement. "The only way that we accomplish the mission we have set forth for Vanderbilt Football is with the vision and support from Chancellor [Daniel] Diermeier and [athletic director] Candice Lee. To have them acknowledge the progress we've made to this point, and to commit to seeing us push further on our journey means everything to me. Like everyone who is a part of our team, I will work to earn it every day, and recognize the great responsibility I have with the incredible opportunity and support I've been given. I also want to thank the members of our program, both student-athletes and staff. Their hard work and sacrifice is what allows for progress in our quest to build a program that makes all of Vanderbilt and Nashville proud."

Lea, entering his third season as Vanderbilt's coach was 7-17 in his first two seasons. After going 2-10 in 2021, the Commodores improved to 5-7 last season and earned its first SEC victory since 2019 and first Power 5 victory since 2018 under his leadership.

"I'm thrilled with our football program's development on and off of the field under Clark Lea's leadership," Lee said in a statement "He is relentless in his commitment to build a foundation that yields sustainable success. He approaches each day with the pride of an alumnus who personally understands the opportunity that lies before us, and the determination of a coach and leader who has the vision to fulfill it. Coach Lea shares our desire to be great at everything we do. I'm excited to see what comes next for this program and gratified Coach Lea will continue leading the way."

Lea, a Nashville native, finished his college playing career as a fullback at Vanderbilt.