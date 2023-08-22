Georgia Tech has named Haynes King, the Texas A&M transfer, as its starting quarterback to open the 2023 season.

King, who opened each of the past two seasons as Texas A&M's starter before transferring in December, had been competing with redshirt freshman redshirt freshman Zach Pyron. Coach Brent Key, set to enter his first season as Georgia Tech's permanent head coach, said Tuesday that he informed both players of his decision Monday.

Georgia Tech will open the season Sept. 1 against Louisville at home.

"I'm not putting [King] on a short leash," Key told reporters Tuesday. "I don't want the starting quarterback to go out there and feel like if he makes one mistake he is going to get yanked. That is not the world we are living in. Both guys will have to be prepared. We can win with both players."

A native of Longview, Texas, King was rated by ESPN as the nation's No. 3 dual-threat quarterback and No. 46 overall player in the 2020 class. He started the first two games of 2021 before suffering a broken leg against Colorado.

King appeared in six games last season and started five for the Aggies, completing 55.6 percent of his passes for 1,220 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions. He was benched after two games in favor of Max Johnson and then played behind freshman Conner Weigman down the stretch.

Pyron appeared in three games and started two as a true freshman for the Yellow Jackets, racking up 692 yards of offense (565 passing, 127 rushing). Key said both quarterbacks "had outstanding camps."

"There are going to be points in time this year when those quarterbacks will all play," Key said, "but for now, Haynes King is the starter and we are looking forward to moving on."