Virginia starting defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. will miss the season opener against Tennessee on Saturday with a knee injury, coach Tony Elliott said Tuesday.

Elliott told reporters during his weekly news conference that the Cavaliers are hopeful Bennett will return next week against James Madison.

Bennett, the team's best pass-rusher, sustained a noncontact knee injury during a preseason scrimmage two weeks ago. Elliott said Bennett had surgery to remove loose bone fragments that caused swelling in the knee.

"He was pushing for this week," Elliott said. "It was a big scare for all of us. We're very fortunate that it was a situation where it was a minor procedure. He's walking good, so I'm anticipating next week is realistic for him."

Elliott also said starting safety Antonio Clary is a game-time decision with a high ankle sprain