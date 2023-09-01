        <
          NC State's Rakeim Ashford carted off, taken to hospital after late hit

          • Adam Rittenberg, ESPN Senior WriterSep 1, 2023, 02:45 AM
          NC State safety Rakeim Ashford was taken to a Connecticut hospital for evaluation after absorbing a late hit during Thursday night's season opener against UConn.

          Ashford, a fifth-year player from Ackerman, Mississippi, left the field on a stretcher during the third quarter. His head hit the turf after a late hit from UConn's Isiah Davis during a kickoff return. Ashford was not looking as Davis shoved him from the side.

          Davis received a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty for the hit.

          Ashford had sensation and movement in his extremities, according to an NC State spokeswoman. He gave a thumbs up as he was carted off the field after a long delay. Players and coaches from both teams gathered as medical personnel attended to Ashford.

          A transfer from Jones College in Mississippi, Ashford is in his fourth season at NC State and has played mostly as a reserve and on special teams. He missed most of the 2020 season because of an injury after moving into a starting role.