Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker is the subject of an ongoing university sexual harassment investigation, multiple sources with knowledge of the pending case confirmed to ESPN.

The sources did not confirm the complainant's identity or details about the allegations Saturday night. Sources said the investigation started months ago and remains open.

ESPN filed a public records request with Michigan State on July 30, seeking documents related to any complaints alleging that Tucker violated the university's relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy.

The school's interim president refused the request, citing a passage in state law that exempts information that "would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of an individual's privacy."

"Under FOIA's privacy exemption, information is exempt if (1) it is personal in nature, and (2) disclosure would reveal little to nothing about the inner workings of the government. Information is personal in nature when it is intimate, embarrassing, private, or confidential," Michigan State wrote in its denial.