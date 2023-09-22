Arizona State will start Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne at quarterback against No. 5 USC on Saturday, a source told ESPN.

Pyne will make his first career start at ASU, having overcome a hamstring injury suffered in camp and a muscle issue that he suffered in the Fresno State game last Saturday. Both of the quarterbacks who have started games for ASU this year -- Jaden Rashada and last week's starter Trenton Bourguet -- are out for the Sun Devils.

Rashada and Bourguet are two of the 10 players -- projected starters or players who've started -- who are out for Arizona State.

A source told ESPN that coach Kenny Dillingham will call the plays against USC, something he'd hinted at earlier in the week after taking over the playcalling in practice.

"It's been about creating a sense of urgency in practice," a team source told ESPN. "It's more an urgency thing than an actual playcalling thing."

Arizona State turned the ball over eight times in the 29-0 loss to Fresno State. The Sun Devils ended up playing true freshman walk-on Jacob Conover after injuries to Bourguet and Pyne.

The Sun Devils have been hit especially hard on the offensive line, as four players who've started games for ASU aren't available. Another starter on the offensive line, redshirt junior guard Cade Briggs, is a game-time decision for the USC game.

ASU is down to nine healthy scholarship offensive linemen, which has limited how it can practice. The Sun Devils are without linemen Ben Coleman, Max Iheanachor, Isaia Glass and Emmit Bohle, all of whom have started or were expected to start. ASU has just 82 scholarships available as it is down three because of self-imposed NCAA sanctions from former coach Herm Edwards' tenure, further impacting depth.

Pyne was expected to factor heavily into the starting quarterback race before suffering a hamstring injury in camp that limited his availability early in the season. Rashada ended up starting as a true freshman, but he's out for at least a month. Bourguet is dealing with a foot injury.

Pyne led Notre Dame to an 8-2 record last year, including 4-1 against Top 25 teams. He threw 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions for the Irish last year. He'd dealt with a hamstring injury in camp and suffered a muscle injury against Fresno State.

Pyne played well against USC last season in Notre Dame's 38-27 loss, throwing for 318 yards with three touchdown passes.

USC has won three of the past four meetings between the programs, including 42-25 in Los Angeles last year.