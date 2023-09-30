USC-Colorado live: Top moments, takeaways, social reactions

The hype around the Colorado Buffaloes came down to earth with a Week 4 loss to the Oregon Ducks. Now Deion Sanders and CU welcome the USC Trojans and reigning Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams.

The Buffaloes struggled in the 42-6 loss. Shedeur Sanders was held to 159 yards passing while being sacked seven times. USC, on the other hand, is scoring on a historic pace. The Trojans have scored 220 points, the most they've scored through four games in school history.

Sanders has been pressured constantly. He has been sacked 22 times, the most in FBS. USC's defense has had more struggles -- it's No. 71 in the country in defensive efficiency and is missing a lot of tackles. The one thing it does, however, is sack the quarterback. The Trojans have 16 sacks, tied for third-most in FBS.

Colorado games have been a scene. This game could be a showcase of big plays. Here are the top moments, takeaways and reactions from the game: