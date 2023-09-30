Tennessee will get back starting center Cooper Mays for his first action of the season Saturday night against South Carolina, sources told ESPN.

Mays missed the first four games after undergoing hernia surgery in early August. There was some hope he might be able to play each of the past two weeks, but he was unable to go. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said on Thursday that Mays practiced "really well" this week and that the Vols hoped to have him ready against the Gamecocks.

A 6-3, 305-pound senior, Mays had started in 19 consecutive games prior to this season and was a preseason All-SEC selection. The Vols have missed his experience in the middle of their offensive line. He started all 13 games a year ago, the final six games in 2021 after recovering from an injury and two games in 2020 as a true freshman.

Tennessee ranks seventh nationally in rushing offense (229.5 yards per game), but managed just 100 yards on the ground in its only SEC game, a 29-16 loss to Florida two weeks ago.

Leading rusher Jaylen Wright and receiver Ramel Keyton are also expected to play against the Gamecocks after leaving Tennessee's 45-14 win over UTSA last week with injuries.